Eight local seniors hoped for return to IHSA state tennis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s class of local Illinois boys tennis players featured a group of eight seniors who hoped to compete for a return to the state meet, which would have taken place May 28-30 in Arlington Heights.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the spring sports season, they did not get that chance.

Moline featured three returning state qualifiers and 11 seniors, comprising almost half the team. Coach Brooke Forsberg said it was the largest senior class the team has had in a long time.

Mason Lapaczonek and Bhanu Pujari qualified for state doubles a year ago, and Luther College signee Dylan Wiemers reached state singles a year after qualifying in doubles as a sophomore.

Forsberg said all 11 seniors returned with high school tennis experience and they were “a blast to work with.”

“They had great attitudes, worked hard, and always made practices and matches fun,” she said. “They had the mindset to constantly challenge themselves and were always willing to learn whatever the coaches wanted to work on with them.”

Forsberg expected a veteran group and strong freshman class to make for what could have been an exciting year and goals of success in the Western Big 6 and postseason in Class 2A.