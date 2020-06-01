Eight local seniors hoped for return to IHSA state tennis

This year’s class of local Illinois boys tennis players featured a group of eight seniors who hoped to compete for a return to the state meet, which would have taken place May 28-30 in Arlington Heights.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the spring sports season, they did not get that chance.
Moline featured three returning state qualifiers and 11 seniors, comprising almost half the team. Coach Brooke Forsberg said it was the largest senior class the team has had in a long time.
Mason Lapaczonek and Bhanu Pujari qualified for state doubles a year ago, and Luther College signee Dylan Wiemers reached state singles a year after qualifying in doubles as a sophomore.
Forsberg said all 11 seniors returned with high school tennis experience and they were “a blast to work with.”
“They had great attitudes, worked hard, and always made practices and matches fun,” she said. “They had the mindset to constantly challenge themselves and were always willing to learn whatever the coaches wanted to work on with them.”
Forsberg expected a veteran group and strong freshman class to make for what could have been an exciting year and goals of success in the Western Big 6 and postseason in Class 2A.
“I think that Moline could have had a very good showing at both conferences and sectionals, ending both weekends with a lot of smiles and happy guys,” she said.
Rock Island and United Township both hoped to continue the momentum of ending long state droughts last season.
United Township’s Bennett Downey was the Panthers’ first state qualifier since his coach, Diego Cross, reached state in 2000. Alleman transfer and three-time state qualifier Jesse Dyer, another Luther College tennis signee, joined UT’s group of six seniors with lofty goals and hoped to lead the team to one of its best seasons in many years.
Cross said his deepest team as coach had the ability to potentially compete for a conference title, which it has not won since earning its lone Big 6 crown in 1979.
Last year, Rock Island’s Peyton Jones and Kowen Wilhelm were the first Rocky boys’ duo to reach state doubles since Gerard Sabb and Geo Slaughter in 2003.
All four Rocky seniors were four-year varsity tennis players.
“All four are hard-working, great kids,” RI coach Christopher Gabany said. “MJ was our captain last year and would have been our captain this year as well.”
Geneseo’s Ryan Morgan was among six seniors for the Maple Leafs, who were set for their first year of competing in the Big 6. Coach Kevin Reed said Morgan and Carter Stephenson joined the team as freshmen.
“Both of them were hoping to play doubles with each other in hopes to go to state this year,” Reed said.
Alleman’s first-year tennis coach, Tommy Davies, was focused on continuing to develop the conditioning, fundamentals, and confidence of his team, which he said was in an “underdog” role with numbers being a challenge. Davies, a 2015 Alleman grad, played JV tennis under Jose Garcia and joined the team as an assistant under Bill Allee in 2018.
Daniel Smith was the only second-year varsity player among Alleman’s trio of seniors.
“We had a great training session heading into the season,” the 23-year-old Davies said. “It (the season) was taken away, but it was for the right cause. With the coronavirus, we have to do the right thing.”
