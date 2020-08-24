Former doubles partners are now coaching rivals

For one season at Moline High School and a subsequent two-year run at Northern Illinois University, Brooke Forsberg and Sara McLaughlin-Cross shared the same tennis court.
Now, the former teammates and longtime friends find themselves together again in the Western Big 6, this time as coaching rivals.
Forsberg, a 2006 Moline graduate and a four-time state qualifier during her playing days, will begin her fourth year as the head coach at her alma mater on Saturday with dual meets against Normal Community and Normal West. Those meets will come four days after McLaughlin-Cross opens her inaugural season as Alleman's coach.
McLaughlin-Cross, a 2008 Moline graduate who attended Alleman as a freshman and qualified for state all four years, will open her first year on the Pioneer sidelines Tuesday at Peoria Notre Dame.
"It's fun," said Forsberg. "We get to talk tennis and competing again. Sara knows Moline is a good team and I know Alleman is good. I'm just happy to see them have a coach that's excited about the season and invested in the girls, and I'm glad to see someone take over who loves tennis as much as (former Moline and Alleman coach Bill Allee)."
Before the Maroons won their second straight Big 6 title last fall en route to taking their first sectional championship since 2013, the Pioneers had reeled off three consecutive conference titles from 2015-17. That three-peat followed a run of 13 straight Big 6 titles for Moline.
"Bill left Sara in good hands, so that she can be as successful as she can be," said Forsberg. "I think this will be a fun transition for both of us, from being teammates to being opposing coaches, and definitely interesting to say the least. We're on the other side of the fence now, with totally different perspectives from when we were playing.
"Both of us had high expectations of ourselves when we played, and that carries over to our teams."
Prior to taking over at Alleman, McLaughlin-Cross coached tennis at the middle school level and at the Quad City Tennis Club. As a player, she teamed with Erica Engelbrecht to take third in doubles as a junior at Moline in 2006.
Forsberg teamed with Chrissy Derouin for a seventh-place doubles finish in 2002, followed by a runner-up performance the following year. She and McLaughlin-Cross helped Moline to a sectional title in 2005, their lone prep season together.
"The best part is that I can pick up the phone and shoot Brooke a text if I have any questions," McLaughlin-Cross said. "She's someone I lean on for advice quite a bit. I've asked her at least 10 questions about lineups, what to bring to the matches, how she does things. ... We've talked quite a bit about that."
Assisted by former Pioneer boys' tennis standout and three-time state qualifier Joey Miller, McLaughlin-Cross is more than ready to get her debut season under way.
"I'm excited for the upcoming season," she said. "When I was able to pick up the team and take over, they'd already had some good practices and had been training hard for awhile. We're really prepared, and we've got our lineup set, and I'm super-lucky to have Joey with me. He knows the game through and through."
