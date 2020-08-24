Former doubles partners are now coaching rivals

"Bill left Sara in good hands, so that she can be as successful as she can be," said Forsberg. "I think this will be a fun transition for both of us, from being teammates to being opposing coaches, and definitely interesting to say the least. We're on the other side of the fence now, with totally different perspectives from when we were playing.

"Both of us had high expectations of ourselves when we played, and that carries over to our teams."

Prior to taking over at Alleman, McLaughlin-Cross coached tennis at the middle school level and at the Quad City Tennis Club. As a player, she teamed with Erica Engelbrecht to take third in doubles as a junior at Moline in 2006.

Forsberg teamed with Chrissy Derouin for a seventh-place doubles finish in 2002, followed by a runner-up performance the following year. She and McLaughlin-Cross helped Moline to a sectional title in 2005, their lone prep season together.

"The best part is that I can pick up the phone and shoot Brooke a text if I have any questions," McLaughlin-Cross said. "She's someone I lean on for advice quite a bit. I've asked her at least 10 questions about lineups, what to bring to the matches, how she does things. ... We've talked quite a bit about that."