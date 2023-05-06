Moline High School senior tennis player Deepak Badri put together one of his best finishes of the season so far at Saturday’s Moline Invitational.

The invite made for a good tuneup one week before the Western Big 6 Conference meet in Galesburg, and Badri left feeling confident. Every Big 6 team except Quincy was in attendance.

After a slow start in the semifinals, Badri beat Rock Island’s Lucien Tarnow 1-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the semifinals of the No. 1 singles bracket. Badri ended up with the gold in No. 1 singles after Sterling was forced to default due to prom taking place later in the day.

“I told myself to just trust my shots,” he said. “And it ended up working out.”

Badri was able to improve his potential seeding for the conference tournament with the win. He will likely avoid having to play Alleman’s Nicholas Patrick, the undefeated defending state singles champion in Class 1A, in the semifinals. Patrick was out of town for a national tournament on Saturday.

Badri has played a mix of doubles and singles for Moline and said he has improved this season.

“At the beginning of the season I came out a bit rusty and hesitant,” he said. “After that, I kind of settled in and coaches helped. I got off to better starts and better endings in matches.”

Team scores were not officially recognized at the meet, but Geneseo took home titles in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, as well as No. 2 singles. Some matches were also shuffled around with Sterling leaving before the finals.

Geneseo's Alex Slaymaker and Sam Mosbarger took the No. 1 doubles title by default with Sterling reaching the final. They defeated Moline’s Ankit Rajvanshi and Jathin Kolarapu 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Samuel Robinson and Connor Nelson won No. 2 doubles for the Leafs, beating Moline’s Ankhil Kumar and Ishank Pujari in the final. Henry Lehman beat Alleman’s Chase Baird in the No. 2 singles final 7-6 (7), 7-5.

“Pleased with these doubles teams and even my No. 2 singles player getting this championship today,” Geneseo coach Kevin Reed said.

The depth of the team has given Reed options this season as well as insurance in case of any injuries.

“Hopefully we get everybody healthy,” he said. “But it’s next up for the team. If I ask them to play singles, if I ask them to play doubles, every guy is ready to go with whatever spot they’re playing at.”

The depth has helped Geneseo sweep eight dual meets this season. Last year, the Leafs won their first Big 6 tennis title.

Geneseo also has plenty of returning experience.

“Of these six guys, five of them are seniors,” Reed said. “Of my top 10, nine of them are seniors. These guys have a lot of experience. They hit the ball a lot at practice together and all four years so it’s been really fun. ”

Geneseo’s No. 1 singles player, Eric Vergane, won his first singles match before dropping out with an injury.

“This is kind of a good tuneup for us just with the competition,” he said. “It’s good that we won this week, but we’ve got to do it again next week.”