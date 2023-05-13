GALESBURG – Alleman sophomore Nicholas Patrick continued his domination of the high school boys tennis ranks at Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference meet.

The defending state champion in Class 1A beat Sterling’s Brecken Peterson 6-1, 6-1 in the singles final to repeat as singles champion and earn the distinction of being the Big 6 MVP.

Patrick improved to 15-0 on the season and 40-0 at Alleman and has dropped just five games all season. His quest for another state title will continue at next week’s Class 1A Rochelle Sectional.

The top-seed in the singles bracket, Patrick breezed through his first three matches 6-0, 6-0 each before securing the title. He was responsible for all eight of the Pioneers points, putting them tied for fourth with Sterling.

In the team race, Geneseo won comfortably after the doubles championship featured all Maple Leafs. It is Geneseo’s second Big 6 tennis title since joining the conference.

Geneseo’s top-seeded duo of Alex Slaymaker and Sam Mosbarger beat teammates Samuel Robinson and Connor Nelson 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the doubles final to earn the maximum 14 points.

Quincy was runner-up with 10 points and Moline took third with nine.

Both of Geneseo's tandems were put to the test in the semifinals.

Robinson and Nelson registered three consecutive straight set victories, but needed a second set tiebreak against Quincy's unseeded pairing of Anderson Knapp and Ethan Stark to win 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

Slaymaker and Mosbarger were in a nip-and-tuck opening set versus the duo of Jathin Kollarapu and Ankit Rajvanshi of Moline before pulling out a first set tiebreaker and cruising in the second set for a 7-6 (10-3), 6-1 victory.

Kollarapu and Rajvanshi rebounded in the third-place match with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Knapp and Stark.

Rock Island was sixth in the team standings with five points, followed by Galesburg and United Township each with two points.

Moline’s Deepak Badri and Lucien Tarnow faced off for third after falling in the semifinals. Tarnow went on to win 6-4, 6-1 in a rematch of their Moline Invite meeting. Moline will serve as a sectional host next week in Class 2A.