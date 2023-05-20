The Geneseo High School boys tennis team used its strength in doubles to win a second sectional title in three years on Saturday.

The doubles final featured all Maple Leafs as Alex Slaymaker and Sam Mosbarger beat teammates Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson 6-3, 6-2 in the Illinois Class 1A Rochelle sectional doubles final.

The Western Big 6 Conference champions beat Alleman’s Lincoln Dorsey and Chaise Baird 6-4, 6-4 in their semifinal match to help Geneseo finish with 26 points to take the team title.

Baird and Dorsey beat Rochelle’s duo 6-2, 7-6 (2) in the third-place match to help Alleman finish with 21 points and place second. Sterling (16 points) took third.

Slaymaker, who will continue his tennis career at Central College in Pella, Iowa, said it was exciting to have another big weekend of success in doubles and as a team.

“We have a pretty good team this year with a lot of seniors and one junior,” he said. “Everyone stepped up and we were able to come through with a win at conference and sectionals.”

Having another state-caliber doubles team to practice with and play against has been beneficial.

“It just helps everyone get better,” he said.

Playing his teammates in a doubles final is a mixture of fun and seriousness.

Slaymaker said he and Mosbarger have meshed well this season in doubles. Slaymaker qualified for state in singles last season.

“Sam and I are able to communicate well,” he said. “We’ve learned how each other plays and we’re able to move off the ball and stay aggressive and win.”

Mosbarger said it's been big having Slaymaker for a partner as he punched his ticket to state for the first time.

"He has a lot of experience in big games," Mosbarger said, "and if I'm ever missing returns or having a tough time I know I can lean on Alex to get a good shot or put a shot away."

The goal now is just to practice hard and prepare for the high level of competition at state.

In singles, Alleman sophomore Nicholas Patrick breezed through the bracket with two more 6-0, 6-0 wins. He beat Sterling’s Brecken Peterson in the singles final to improve to 21-0 this season and 46-0 at Alleman.

He will begin his quest for a second straight state singles title next weekend in Palatine.

“It was a really great weekend,” Patrick said. “I feel like I played really good tennis. I played smart and intentional tennis.”

Patrick said he’s continued to make strides mentally and physically this year. After he dropped a miniscule two of his season’s five games against Peterson at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, he said he was even sharper this time around.

Having Dorsey and Baird also qualify for state was also great to see. Patrick said the team’s whole lineup has worked hard this season and the second place finish showed it.

“To see those guys perform when it mattered the most was really inspiring and I could not be more proud of them,” Patrick said. “I can’t wait for state with them.”

At the Class 2A Moline sectional, the Maroons had two top three finishes to place third as a team with 19 points. Normal Community won the team title with 29 points and Oswego (22) was runner-up.

Moline junior Ankit Rajvanshi, who qualified for state singles for the third time by reaching the semifinals on Friday, finished as runner-up on Saturday. He fell 6-0, 6-2 to Oswego’s Barry King in the singles final for the second year in a row.

His senior teammates Ishank Pujari and Deepak Badri beat Yorkville’s duo 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 to place third in doubles. They dropped a competitive match in the semifinals against Normal Community’s Nicholas Bruha and Siddhart Bhumpelli, falling 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Rajvanshi pulled out a grueling semifinal win, beating Normal Community's Avi Paleti, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

"It was super stressful," Rajvanshi said. "That first set was really difficult but I was able to bounce back."

The tiring match made the final an even steeper climb but he gave credit to King for being the better player.

Rajvanshi has played more doubles this year, which has helped his game.

"I'm not a big doubles player," he said. "I got more comfortable and it definitely helped my skill level at the net and I became a lot more confident."

Seeing his teammates also punch their tickets to state was also a joy to see.

"It was absolutely wonderful watching them win," he said, "and I can't wait to spend that time with them."