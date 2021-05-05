Geneseo's Reed hopes to keep rolling after notching 200th tennis dual win

“The guys really make it fun at practice and they do a great job. It’s fun to go to practice and work with them,” Reed said. “I’m just older and I’m getting a little bit slower. Either ‘A’, the team is getting better, or my game is starting to go down.”

Reed has strived to keep accurate records over the years in addition to his coaching. He says he has averaged about 10 dual wins a year.

Reed is the second-winningest active boys tennis coach in the Big 6, trailing only Quincy’s Mike Terry, who started coaching the Blue Devils in 1980. Terry has since compiled over 600 dual wins as one of the winningest active coaches in Illinois.

Now in a pandemic-altered season following the cancellation of last year’s prep season, Reed has the luxury of having a bit of experience on the team as other local contenders look to rebuild.

After some eye-opening defeats against Iowa state-ranked Pleasant Valley and another strong Illinois team in Dunlap at the Spartan Invitational, Geneseo has three Western Big 6 Conference dual wins, sweeping Moline and Galesburg and edging Quincy 5-4. Moline also beat Macomb 4-1 in dual action.

Reed said an “unbelievable” 9-0 sweep of Moline on April 27 was his 200th dual win. He entered the season with 199 dual wins.