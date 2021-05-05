Geneseo's Reed hopes to keep rolling after notching 200th tennis dual win

With over 200 dual wins and counting, Geneseo High School boys tennis coach Kevin Reed is the program’s winningest coach by far.
It took some longevity to reach that plateau for the 45-year-old 'Dxon, Ill., native.
“It just means I’m coaching a long time,” laughed the humble Reed. “Any dual victory is awesome, and when you take a look at it, doing it for, so far, 21 seasons and getting 200, that’s great. Looking for a lot to go also, trying to get as many as I can.”
Reed said he has coached 671 players, and 31 times a player of his reached state.
Reed is also the longest-tenured coach in the team’s history since it was established 41 years ago.
Coincidentally, Geneseo’s first boys tennis coach, Bob VanKerrebroeck, is Reed's father-in-law.
Reed said it does not feel like over 20 years have passed since he started coaching after joining the school district as a physical education and health teacher. Reed graduated from Wisconsin-Platteville after reaching state tennis doubles twice his last two years as a four-year varsity player at Dixon High in 1994 and '95.
He followed Cecil Roth as coach, who collected 101 dual wins in 12 seasons as the school’s next-winningest after Reed.
“The guys really make it fun at practice and they do a great job. It’s fun to go to practice and work with them,” Reed said. “I’m just older and I’m getting a little bit slower. Either ‘A’, the team is getting better, or my game is starting to go down.”
Reed has strived to keep accurate records over the years in addition to his coaching. He says he has averaged about 10 dual wins a year.
Reed is the second-winningest active boys tennis coach in the Big 6, trailing only Quincy’s Mike Terry, who started coaching the Blue Devils in 1980. Terry has since compiled over 600 dual wins as one of the winningest active coaches in Illinois.
Now in a pandemic-altered season following the cancellation of last year’s prep season, Reed has the luxury of having a bit of experience on the team as other local contenders look to rebuild.
After some eye-opening defeats against Iowa state-ranked Pleasant Valley and another strong Illinois team in Dunlap at the Spartan Invitational, Geneseo has three Western Big 6 Conference dual wins, sweeping Moline and Galesburg and edging Quincy 5-4. Moline also beat Macomb 4-1 in dual action.
Reed said an “unbelievable” 9-0 sweep of Moline on April 27 was his 200th dual win. He entered the season with 199 dual wins.
Although dual wins are not a good indicator of team strength for the Big 6 meet considering the top guys can play singles and doubles, Reed has liked how his top Leafs have played in their first season officially competing in the conference.
Seniors Mason Miller and Mason Smith are at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Miller also plays No. 1 doubles with fellow senior Thomas Robinson. Smith and Alex Slaymaker are at No. 2 doubles for Geneseo.
“(Miller) is probably one of the first guys at practice and he is one of the last guys to actually leave practice,” Reed said. “He’s actually been at practice the whole time when tennis started.”
As football and soccer season overlapped with the start of tennis practice, Miller helped lead the transition into tennis season.
“It didn’t matter who was at practice, he was kind of taking charge and doing that,” Reed said. “He’s doing a good job leading the team.”