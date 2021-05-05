 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo's Reed hopes to keep rolling after notching 200th tennis dual win
0 comments
topical alert
ILLINOIS BOYS TENNIS PREVIEW

Geneseo's Reed hopes to keep rolling after notching 200th tennis dual win

  • Updated
  • 0
Geneseo Maple Leafs logo

With over 200 dual wins and counting, Geneseo High School boys tennis coach Kevin Reed is the program’s winningest coach by far.

It took some longevity to reach that plateau for the 45-year-old 'Dxon, Ill., native.

“It just means I’m coaching a long time,” laughed the humble Reed. “Any dual victory is awesome, and when you take a look at it, doing it for, so far, 21 seasons and getting 200, that’s great. Looking for a lot to go also, trying to get as many as I can.”

Reed said he has coached 671 players, and 31 times a player of his reached state.

Reed is also the longest-tenured coach in the team’s history since it was established 41 years ago.

Coincidentally, Geneseo’s first boys tennis coach, Bob VanKerrebroeck, is Reed's father-in-law.

Reed said it does not feel like over 20 years have passed since he started coaching after joining the school district as a physical education and health teacher. Reed graduated from Wisconsin-Platteville after reaching state tennis doubles twice his last two years as a four-year varsity player at Dixon High in 1994 and '95.

He followed Cecil Roth as coach, who collected 101 dual wins in 12 seasons as the school’s next-winningest after Reed.

“The guys really make it fun at practice and they do a great job. It’s fun to go to practice and work with them,” Reed said. “I’m just older and I’m getting a little bit slower. Either ‘A’, the team is getting better, or my game is starting to go down.”

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Reed has strived to keep accurate records over the years in addition to his coaching. He says he has averaged about 10 dual wins a year.

Reed is the second-winningest active boys tennis coach in the Big 6, trailing only Quincy’s Mike Terry, who started coaching the Blue Devils in 1980. Terry has since compiled over 600 dual wins as one of the winningest active coaches in Illinois.

Now in a pandemic-altered season following the cancellation of last year’s prep season, Reed has the luxury of having a bit of experience on the team as other local contenders look to rebuild.

After some eye-opening defeats against Iowa state-ranked Pleasant Valley and another strong Illinois team in Dunlap at the Spartan Invitational, Geneseo has three Western Big 6 Conference dual wins, sweeping Moline and Galesburg and edging Quincy 5-4. Moline also beat Macomb 4-1 in dual action.

Reed said an “unbelievable” 9-0 sweep of Moline on April 27 was his 200th dual win. He entered the season with 199 dual wins.

Although dual wins are not a good indicator of team strength for the Big 6 meet considering the top guys can play singles and doubles, Reed has liked how his top Leafs have played in their first season officially competing in the conference.

Seniors Mason Miller and Mason Smith are at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Miller also plays No. 1 doubles with fellow senior Thomas Robinson. Smith and Alex Slaymaker are at No. 2 doubles for Geneseo.

“(Miller) is probably one of the first guys at practice and he is one of the last guys to actually leave practice,” Reed said. “He’s actually been at practice the whole time when tennis started.”

As football and soccer season overlapped with the start of tennis practice, Miller helped lead the transition into tennis season.

“It didn’t matter who was at practice, he was kind of taking charge and doing that,” Reed said. “He’s doing a good job leading the team.”

+1 
Smith, Mason (Geneseo soph).jpg

Local Illinois outlook

Alleman: The Pioneers have three returning varsity players, including senior team captains and doubles specialists David Dierickx and Sam Maynard. Coach Tommy Davies says this will likely be his last season coaching with the team as he plans to move out of the area this summer.

Davies said sophomore four-sport athlete Lincoln Dorsey is at No. 1 singles.

“We are aiming to improve every day at practice, give our best for meets and tournaments, and bond together as a team,” Davies said. “Our biggest challenge this season was losing sophomore Kian Peterson early in the season with a knee injury. Hopefully he'll be fully cleared to join us again for conference and sectionals, but he inspires the team and shows up as often as he can to support us at meets and practices.”

Geneseo: The Maple Leafs return four seniors with varsity experience in No. 1 singles player Mason Miller, No. 2 singles player Mason Smith, Thomas Robinson, and Tannen Rink.

Moline: The Maroons and coach Brooke (Forsberg) DeVol have plenty of fresh faces with no returning varsity players back this year. Senior Aidan Perry is the Moline team captain. Moline’s fourth-year head coach says improving match by match and competing at the team’s highest level is the primary goal this season. “Currently, we are a young team and looking to gain experience and grow this season,” she said.

Rock Island: Like many other local Big 6 boys tennis teams, the Rocks’ first objective is gaining varsity experience. Senior Logan Wyers is the lone returner at No. 1 singles. “We are very young at the varsity level and only have one player with past varsity experience, but several newcomers have made an impact already at the varsity level,” seventh-year coach Christopher Gabany said. “With our limited varsity experience there will be a learning curve for our newcomers but they are all hard workers and I expect them to progress and improve as the season goes along.”

United Township: The Panthers look to rebuild under coach Diego Cross. Juniors Kawl Mang, Dylan Kastner and team captain Marcus Lang are UT’s only players with varsity experience. “We are focused on gaining varsity experience and working to get better each time we play,” Cross said. “Most teams are going to have players who have more experience playing competitive matches, so we need to try to out-work our opponents.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What's the replacement plan for Charles Leno Jr. on the Bears?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News