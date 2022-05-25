IHSA boys state tennis meet outlook

Schedule: The tournament is double elimination with losing players moving to consolation. … On Thursday, the first, second and third rounds in both championship and consolation play will take place, weather permitting. ... Friday features quarterfinal and semifinal championship rounds and fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds of consolation. … Championship finals and semifinal/final consolation matches are on Saturday. … Consolation matches are played only if weather and indoor courts permit.

FYI: Alleman freshman Nicholas Patrick is 19-0 and the No. 1 seed in Class 1A singles; he will seek to be the first local to win state since Moline’s Olivier Beauclercq won in 1996. … Geneseo’s Slaymaker is making his state singles debut after he and Mason Smith won their first two state doubles matches last year; Robinson won his first match in state singles last year. … Moline’s Rajvanshi dropped his first two matches as a freshman at state last year. …UT’s Kastner and Mang won one consolation match last year.