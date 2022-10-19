IHSA State girls tennis infobox

The basics: Thursday through Saturday in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Local interest: Alleman: Kate Rector/Annie Rouse. Moline: Zayda Graham and Karenna Zemek.

Medals: Awarded to first-, second- and third-place teams and top six individuals in singles and doubles.

Schedule: The tournament is double elimination. … On Thursday, the first, second, and third rounds in both championship and consolation play will take place, weather permitting. ... Friday features quarterfinal and semifinal championship rounds and fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds of consolation. … Championship finals and semifinal/final consolation matches are on Saturday. … Consolation matches are played only if weather and indoor courts permit.

FYI: Alleman’s senior duo of Rector and Rouse received a 9-16 seed in Class 1A and were the only local entry to earn a seed. … The sectional doubles runner-ups have a 14-5 record and are Alleman’s first doubles team to be seeded since Lauren Hird and Noely Baumann were a 3-4 in 2017; Hird and Baumann won their first two matches and finished 4-2 to reach the sixth round of consolation as Alleman tied for third in the state as a team. … Rector and Rouse face Clare Smith and Jaidyn Bush of Marian Catholic in Round 1.

Moline junior Graham is coming off a sectional singles title by beating her sophomore teammate, Zemek. … Graham is 19-5 and Zemek is 16-9. … Graham takes on Kara Pescaru of Prospect and Zemek faces Jessica Kovalcik of Plainfield North in Thursday’s opening round.

-- Compiled by Drake Lansman