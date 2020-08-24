Illinois girls tennis: Teams, players to watch

Teams to watch
Moline: The Maroons won their second straight Western Big 6 title — their 15th such crown in 18 years — and earned their first Class 2A sectional team title since 2013, and lost just one of their top six players. Leading the returnees are Big 6 singles runner-up Monika Birski and the conference-winning doubles duo of Sarah Gustafson and Lauren Myers.
Alleman: The Pioneers lose top singles player Brooke McKeown, a state qualifier who posted a 15-8 record in 2019, but return a solid nucleus led by sisters Kate and Lucy Rector, who also qualified for state. Alleman tied for third at the Big 6 meet and placed second in the 1A sectional.
Geneseo: In their first year as Big 6 members, the Maple Leafs shared third place at the conference meet and took third at the 1A sectional, finishing six points behind Alleman. However, graduation hit the roster hard, taking state doubles qualifiers Ava Bieneman and Alli Miller.
Players to watch
Monika Birski, sr., Moline: Last year's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Player of the Year, Birski scored second-place finishes at both the Big 6 and 2A sectional meets and compiled a 22-6 record, qualifying for state for the third straight year. It was her first state trip in singles after making back-to-back state trips in doubles.
Sarah Gustafson, jr., and Lauren Myers, sr., Moline: The duo teamed up to compile a 20-4 record and earn a Big 6 championship and 2A sectional silver medal en route to a state appearance. The trip to state was the third in a row for Myers and the first for Gustafson.
Kate Rector, so., and Lucy Rector, sr., Alleman: In their first year together, the sisters captured second-place finishes at the Big 6 and 1A sectional meets and posted a 17-6 record. The state appearance was the second in a row for Lucy.
Emma Dunker, sr., Geneseo: She teamed with Mary Thomas for a second straight state appearance, finishing with a 13-7 doubles record.
Reese Williams, jr., United Township: She capped a 16-9 season with a second straight appearance at state after finishing third at the 2A sectional meet. She also had a fourth-place conference finish.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett
