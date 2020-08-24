Illinois girls tennis: Teams, players to watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teams to watch

Moline: The Maroons won their second straight Western Big 6 title — their 15th such crown in 18 years — and earned their first Class 2A sectional team title since 2013, and lost just one of their top six players. Leading the returnees are Big 6 singles runner-up Monika Birski and the conference-winning doubles duo of Sarah Gustafson and Lauren Myers.

Alleman: The Pioneers lose top singles player Brooke McKeown, a state qualifier who posted a 15-8 record in 2019, but return a solid nucleus led by sisters Kate and Lucy Rector, who also qualified for state. Alleman tied for third at the Big 6 meet and placed second in the 1A sectional.

Geneseo: In their first year as Big 6 members, the Maple Leafs shared third place at the conference meet and took third at the 1A sectional, finishing six points behind Alleman. However, graduation hit the roster hard, taking state doubles qualifiers Ava Bieneman and Alli Miller.

Players to watch