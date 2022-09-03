Illinois Metro girls tennis outlook

Alleman

Coach: Paul Rouse

Returning varsity: Kate Rector, sr.; Annie Rouse, sr.; Audry Siwajek, sr.; Cecelia Graf, sr.; Natalie Holst, jr.; Lauren Trefry, jr.

Newcomers: Mary Regan, fr.

Outlook: The Pioneers are led by state qualifier and Western Big 6 Conference singles champion Kate Rector, who went 26-5 last season and was honored as the local Illinois player of the year. Coach Rouse is assisted by former coaches Bill Allee and Sara Cross on the staff this season. Rouse has helped coach at Alleman for 15 years but this is his first season at the helm.

Rouse says the team is strong at the top, but is otherwise young and looking to gain experience early in the year. Alleman finished second at the Big 6 meet last season.

“Our biggest challenge is lack of depth,” Rouse said. “Overall team size is down significantly compared to prior years. We are going to need some of the newcomers to step into key positions earlier than expected.”

Geneseo

Coach: Kevin Reed

Returning varsity: Danielle Beach, sr.; Tara Bomleny, sr.; Abby Brumbaugh, sr.; Tessa Wilebski, sr.; Paige Swan, jr.; Ella Pettit, jr.

Outlook: Coach Reed says he has 50 girls out for the team this season. While that is a blessing for Reed, crafting the final varsity lineup will be a work in progress. Geneseo tied Quincy for third at the Big 6 meet last season.

“With having so many, it takes a while to figure out who our varsity lineup will be,” Reed said. “Once you are on varsity, compete each day to maintain your spot.”

Moline

Coach: Brooke Forsberg

Returning varsity: Zayda Graham, jr.; Dhruvi Sharma, jr.; Karenna Zemek, so.

Newcomers: Siri Chintala, sr.; Simra Babu, sr.; Eve Tertipes, jr.; Vrati Sharma, so.; Abby Greenlee, fr.

Outlook: “We have a good group of girls who all get along really well with one another,” Forsberg said. “We have been training a lot these first few weeks which I think has helped orchestrate team bonding. There's still much to learn and grow into, but I'm happy with how the team looks this early in the season.”

Rock Island

Coach: Christopher Gabany

Returning varsity: Alexis Engels, sr.; Alayna McKinley, jr.; Man Nuam, jr.; Leah Kitterman, so.; Elaina Adhlfinger, so.

Newcomers: Neima Rogers, fr.

Outlook: Coach Gabany hopes to build upon the experience of his returning varsity players. At last year’s sectional meet, Engels and McKinley played doubles and Kitterman is another returning varsity doubles player.

"We have several key contributors returning from last year’s team who are hoping to take the next step and elevate their overall tennis game as we begin competing,” Gabany said. “Newcomers are looking to step in and fill a role on the varsity team as well. As a team our goal is to always continue to get better on and off the court, limit our mistakes, and compete at a high level.”

United Township

Coach: Remy Halen

Returning varsity: Taiser Abdalla, sr.; Ayawa Dussey, sr.; Carina Johnson, sr.; Hannah Kistner, sr.; Deborah Komassi, sr.; Jordin Manning, sr.; Kathryn Wood, sr.; Summer Shoesmith, jr.

Newcomer: Lilith Priester

Outlook: “We have a very deep roster with a lot of the senior girls playing most of their high school careers,” said Halen, in her first season as coach. “Our biggest challenge is seeking success at the conference level and beyond.”

— Compiled by Drake Lansman