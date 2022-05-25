Illinois Pacesetter: Alleman freshman is 'once-in-a-lifetime' talent

Alleman tennis coach Bill Allee has had to get creative in order to challenge freshman Nicholas Patrick during practice.

The local tennis veteran has taken some unorthodox approaches to give a challenge to Patrick, the top-ranked player in his class in Illinois and 20th nationally by Tennis Recruiting Network.

Among the challenges are spotting Patrick’s opponents a 3-0 lead in practice matches and even playing three players at once.

“I had one player at the net, one at half court and one at the baseline," Allee said. "They’d feed him a shot and I said we’re going to play out the points here and he would take that on and beat them. He knows the angles. He can find the angles.

"I’ve thrown every drill possible at him in practice and made it tough on him and he’s conquered it all. … He likes taking on challenges.”

The next challenge for this week’s Illinois Pacesetter is the Class 1A state tennis meet in Arlington Heights.

Patrick, 19-0 and seeded No. 1 in his bracket, has dropped only five games all season. He won the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional title last weekend, beating Burlington Central's Luke Welker 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Welker finished fifth in the state last year.

The only state singles champions from a Western Big 6 Conference school are Moline’s Olivier Beauclercq (1996) and Tom Derouin (1992) and Galesburg’s Dave Parker (1973). All three won titles before the two-class system started in 2017. Rock Island’s Ian McLaughlin was singles runner-up in 1981.

“I’ve had some really good players in the past, but I don’t think I’ve ever had anybody quite like Nicholas,” Allee said. “And that includes college players.”

Allee played against Parker when he attended United Township. Allee has coached at his alma mater, Augustana College, along with Black Hawk College and stints with multiple Big 6 boys and girls teams.

At Augustana, he coached a CCIW Player of the Year in John Jevitz and Mike Morkin, who was an All-American singles player and National Rookie of the Year in 1984.

Also serving as an associate sports editor with the Dispatch/Argus from 1995-2008, Allee has plenty of perspective on how much Patrick’s talent stands out.

“I would say Nicholas is right there with him, if not better and Mike was a tremendous player,” Allee said. “He’s one of those guys that comes along once in a lifetime. And he’s got the drive. It doesn’t take much coaching with him.”

Allee said the 6-foot-2 Patrick has strong anticipation, a great return and does not seem to get tired on the court. His matches sometimes last less than 40 minutes.

Patrick has also hit with Allee’s nephew, John Feehan, a 2005 Augustana grad and standout tennis player; along with Chad Vinzant.

“Talent-wise, I think Nicholas can play with anybody that’s ever come along in this area,” Allee said. “I would stack Nicholas up with all of them. He’s got all the tools. I think his hand-eye coordination is off the charts.”

Allee said Patrick is mature beyond his years, and his ability to be a team player has been big for the Pioneers. He’s 8-0 in doubles, splitting matches with Nate Hein and Chase Baird. Allee said the 15-year-old’s ability has helped any partner elevate their game.

“He does a good job of bringing that out in a player," Allee said. "He’s a real good team player.

"We’ve been real happy to have him on the team.”

The background on Patrick's phone is a quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."

Patrick never lets off the gas in a match, treating every opponent like it’s a national tournament final. He’s been climbing the national tennis ranks since he attended Seton Catholic School, and improved his game further over the summer.

Patrick just can’t get enough tennis. Being able to represent Alleman and his family has made his freshman season special.

“Representing my dad most of all, more than anything,” he said. “Representing all the hard work, all the sacrifices he’s made for me, and how he’s been with me through all the ups and downs. Definitely representing Alleman, representing the school I love.

“I promised Alleman a state title at the beginning of the year and I fully intend to bring it home.”

Patrick's father is a 1980 Alleman grad who has coached at Augustana College and is the director of tennis at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf. The USPTA teaching professional has also taught at the Quad-City Tennis Club.

The youngest Patrick said the support he’s received from the community has given him confidence in return.

He knows what it takes to win big tournaments, and the state meet this weekend will be no different.

“Maintaining focus, controlling what I can control, which is my attitude, effort, and preparation,” he said. “Play 110% and play to the best of my abilities.”

Coach Allee said Patrick hasn’t needed much coaching, but his words of wisdom help to alleviate any stress.

“Bill has been amazing,” Patrick said. “He’s someone that’s always able to calm me down. Having his support and hard work, for him to come back, I’m proud to be able to represent him and couldn’t have asked for a better coach.”

A state title has been on Patrick’s mind since the high school season began. The quest for that begins Thursday.

“Playing my game no matter who it is,” he said of his mindset. “Just going out and controlling what I can control.”

