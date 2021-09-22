Illinois Pacesetter: Alleman's Rector continues to shine, but now on her own

“I met her this year when I became the head coach and I could tell that she was a dynamic player on the court and in practice,” Katko said. “She is a leader. You can see that the other players respect her and not just for her tennis ability, but as for a person, too. She has a lot of leadership qualities that a coach like myself or a college coach is going to look for.”

What Katko is talking about is how Rector interacts with her teammates. She is outgoing and caring, not allowing her success to alter or change the way she acts.

"She leads not by her ability, but by her demeanor," Katko said. "She is complimentary and tries to get her teammates motived and always supports them when they are playing. We have had a number of matches where she’s won rather easily and then when other players are having longer matches, she is still there supporting them. She will go on the court after the match and lead the group to congratulate the player who won, or if it was a touch match, consoled them if they lost. She’s got a great personality."

Those leadership qualities are on display the minute you talk to Rector. The Alleman junior was adamant that she couldn’t have been this successful without her coaches and her parents. Rector was in tears talking about her parents, Sue and Bill Rector, who have helped her along every step of the way.