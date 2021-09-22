Illinois Pacesetter: Alleman's Rector continues to shine, but now on her own

Kate Rector didn’t start her junior year as planned.
Alleman High School’s star tennis player broke her fibula at the beginning of May during a softball game when she slid into third base. It was an injury that kept Rector away from tennis until mid-July.
“Tennis is kind of like riding a bike, I didn’t forget the strategy or the patterns I use, but it was hard getting back to the fitness level I need,” Rector said. “I had to get in shape and get my leg strength back.”
Rector gives a lot of credit to first-year coach Ernie Katko, who she said helped her ease back into the sport during her recovery period.
But by Aug. 24 when the season officially started, Rector was in full swing and this week's Illinois Pacesetter has been hard to stop.
The hard hitting and quickness that she displayed while playing doubles last fall with her sister, Lucy, which resulted in a Class 1A Sectional championship, was back.
In fact, she may have come back better than ever.
Rector has compiled a 13-1 record in singles matches so far, including two individual invitational crowns. The Moline tournament was the first after her injury.
“That was the first big invitational of the year and I was definitely intimidated,” Rector said. “Well, maybe I wouldn’t say intimidated, but I knew I was going to have to play a lot of tennis in one day. I was hoping I would be able to last through it. And I did fairly well. It meant a lot because it proved that I could do this and that I’m at the top of my game again.”
By fairly well, Rector meant that she went 3-0 and defeated Moline’s Camille Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the championship match.
This past Saturday, Rector won her second invitational of the year at Galesburg after winning three more matches, including a 6-2, 7-5 victory in the final.
While Rector’s success may seem to have come easily from the viewpoint of an observer, Rector admits that her first year without her sister has been difficult.
“My sister was a huge influence,” Rector said. “We really loved playing together and it was something we realized we had a lot of fun doing. We were winning together. She showed me the ropes of high school tennis for my first couple years so it was great to have her guidance.”
Instead of having a sibling on the court with her at all times, Rector has been by herself this season. Relying on her own mental toughness for every single point and rally for the first time.
“The biggest difference would be how isolated (singles matches) feel,” Rector said. “This year I have had to reassure myself on the court and have my own confidence. It has been a change, but it has been for the better and I have matured because of it.”
That success hasn’t come without great coaches, though. Rector has been taught by longtime coach Bill Allee and recently, Katko.
“I met her this year when I became the head coach and I could tell that she was a dynamic player on the court and in practice,” Katko said. “She is a leader. You can see that the other players respect her and not just for her tennis ability, but as for a person, too. She has a lot of leadership qualities that a coach like myself or a college coach is going to look for.”
What Katko is talking about is how Rector interacts with her teammates. She is outgoing and caring, not allowing her success to alter or change the way she acts.
"She leads not by her ability, but by her demeanor," Katko said. "She is complimentary and tries to get her teammates motived and always supports them when they are playing. We have had a number of matches where she’s won rather easily and then when other players are having longer matches, she is still there supporting them. She will go on the court after the match and lead the group to congratulate the player who won, or if it was a touch match, consoled them if they lost. She’s got a great personality."
Those leadership qualities are on display the minute you talk to Rector. The Alleman junior was adamant that she couldn’t have been this successful without her coaches and her parents. Rector was in tears talking about her parents, Sue and Bill Rector, who have helped her along every step of the way.
“My parents have done so much for me,” Rector said. “They come to every meet and they do everything they can for me. They helped me in the summer and took me to all my appointments. They have supported me throughout my entire tennis career. They tell my sister and I they are proud of us all the time. Win or lose, they love to watch us play.”
And who wouldn’t. Rector has compiled one of the most impressive high school tennis resumes this season and doesn’t look like she will be slowing down anytime soon. Katko attributes that success to Rector’s relentless style of play.
“She’s an aggressive player,” Katko said. “She tries to set up plays with her forehand and then finishes points. She likes to run around and hit the forehand inside-out or inside-in. She can dominate with that. She has a strong first serve that sets her up with some pretty easy points.”
Rector’s forehand has led the way to 13 victories this season. Her only loss came to Ottawa's Ella Marvel.
“The girl was just a skilled player,” Rector said. “I honestly thought that was one of the best matches I’ve played this year. We had deuces practically every game. It just so happened that she won the bigger points, so the score reflected that. But I was really happy with the way I played. I was really consistent and stayed on my game.”
By not losing confidence in herself, Rector has been able to remain unbeaten since that day. Proof that her mental toughness has matured enough for the next level.
The future is bright for Rector, who has quickly become one of the best players in the metro area. It is a future that Rector hopes involves college tennis.
“I think she can definitely play in college,” Katko said. “She has the skills. She is a great teammate, too. She has great offensive skills. She wants to set up the point and finish it. College coaches look for that.”
Until then, Rector will continue leading Alleman girls’ tennis to new heights.
“Kate has done everything for the Alleman girls’ tennis team this season except drive the bus,” Allee said. “And I wouldn't doubt that she could even do that.”