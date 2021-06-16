Illinois Pacesetters: Geneseo doubles team surprises at state tournament

“Something clicked and we were able to keep putting the ball away,” said Slaymaker, a sophomore.

The Leafs then ran into 3-4 seed Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan of Benet Academy, which won 6-1, 6-0 in the day’s third match in high heat. Bobofchak and Donovan went on to finish third at state.

Smith and Slaymaker were happy to at least take a game against the talented duo, which dropped only two games through the first three rounds.

After moving to consolation, the Geneseo pair was unable to get over the hump as Triad’s Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart won 6-4, 6-4 to end Geneseo’s surprise run.

Smith said it was a great way to finish his senior season.

He and Slaymaker lost just five matches all season as doubles partners — two came at state and the other two were at the Big 6 and sectional meet finals against senior teammates Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson, who fell 6-2, 6-3 in their second match before picking up one consolation win.

Smith and Slaymaker’s fifth loss came early in the season to Dunlap’s Graham O’Leary and Doug Yoo, who also won their first two matches at state and picked up another win in consolation.