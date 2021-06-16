Illinois Pacesetters: Geneseo doubles team surprises at state tournament

Facing a top-16 seeded opponent in the first match at the IHSA state tennis tournament last week, Geneseo's Mason Smith and Alex Slaymaker seized their opportunity.
After dropping the first set against 10-16 seed Nathan Kim and Samuel Kim of Prairie Ridge, the Geneseo duo found its rhythm to earn a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) victory in last Thursday’s opening round. The win by Geneseo’s No. 2 doubles team was one of just two which a seeded doubles team lost in Round 1.
Smith and Slaymaker, this week’s Illinois Pacesetters, parlayed that victory with a 6-4, 7-6 win over Morton’s Kyle Braker and Connor Loudermilk to advance into the Sweet 16 and play on to Day 2 at state.
Smith and Slaymaker became Geneseo’s first duo to accomplish the feat with two straight opening-round wins at the state tournament.
Smith, a senior, said it was initially intimidating once they learned their opponent. The outlook of the unseeded Geneseo duo shifted once they realized they could hang with the seeded duo toward the end of the first set.
Confidence grew for the Western Big 6 Conference and sectional doubles runner-ups.
“We started rolling toward the end and kicked it into high gear,” Smith said. “We knew we had a chance at winning.”
Playing a tense super-tiebreaker instead of a third set was also nerve-racking but the Leaf duo took things one point at a time to pull off the upset.
“Something clicked and we were able to keep putting the ball away,” said Slaymaker, a sophomore.
The Leafs then ran into 3-4 seed Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan of Benet Academy, which won 6-1, 6-0 in the day’s third match in high heat. Bobofchak and Donovan went on to finish third at state.
Smith and Slaymaker were happy to at least take a game against the talented duo, which dropped only two games through the first three rounds.
After moving to consolation, the Geneseo pair was unable to get over the hump as Triad’s Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart won 6-4, 6-4 to end Geneseo’s surprise run.
Smith said it was a great way to finish his senior season.
He and Slaymaker lost just five matches all season as doubles partners — two came at state and the other two were at the Big 6 and sectional meet finals against senior teammates Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson, who fell 6-2, 6-3 in their second match before picking up one consolation win.
Smith and Slaymaker’s fifth loss came early in the season to Dunlap’s Graham O’Leary and Doug Yoo, who also won their first two matches at state and picked up another win in consolation.
“To go out my senior year with my last match at the second day at state, it felt good,” Smith said. “It was a very good way to go out and to show my partner that it’s doable and to not just roll over when times get tough.”
Other than coming just short to Quincy at the Big 6 meet, the year could not have gone much better for the No. 2 doubles pair.
Playing against and practicing with Miller and Robinson, who lost just two doubles matches before state, has also been beneficial for each duo.
Geneseo coach Kevin Reed said the hard-working duo has given the team great depth in doubles this season. Smith and Slaymaker met playing soccer for Geneseo.
“If they are struggling with something, they try to improve on it,” Reed said. “If there is something they need to work on, they are practicing.
"They do a great job of being supportive of the team and each other.”
Slaymaker was actually in a cast the first few weeks of the tennis season after breaking his left wrist during soccer. The righty had to adjust his game, playing around not being able to make two-handed swings and having a limited range of motion when throwing the ball up for serves.
With his freshman season cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Slaymaker has benefited from playing with a senior.
“He’s a great partner,” Slaymaker said. “I didn’t know going into this season what would happen, and I’ve been very fortunate to have him as a partner.”
Smith said his aggressive net game pairs well with Slaymaker’s ability to hit from the back line.
“I know he will be able to keep the rally going if I can’t get it at the net,” Smith said.
Smith picked up tennis his freshman year thanks to his mom, who also played tennis in high school. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and get a degree in construction management. The school does not have a tennis team, but he hopes to continue playing the game when he can.
Slaymaker said his own bar has been raised after being part of Geneseo’s first duo to reach the state’s sweet 16. Learning from the upperclassmen has also helped take his game to another level.
“I’ve watched what they’ve been able to do well and put into my own game and it’s helped me out a ton,” he said. “I’m going to keep going out and practicing to be the same or better next year.”