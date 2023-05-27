Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PALATINE, Ill. — For all the winning Alleman High School sophomore Nicholas Patrick has done, Saturday was a first-time experience.

He had never played a three-set match in his prep career.

His perfect mark in his career and quest for a second straight Illinois Class 1A state championship was hanging in the balance.

"The great players are always going to bounce back," Patrick stated.

Did he ever.

The Pioneers star pieced together a championship-worthy final set to triumph over Benedict Graft of Aurora Marmion Academy 6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 6-3 at Palatine High School to officially go back-to-back.

He becomes the first Western Big 6 boys tennis player to be a two-time gold medalist.

"Today was a blessing," Patrick said. "To be able to come back and I played even better tennis and playing better competition, it was a blessing. Just being faithful, trust my training and put in the whole work.

It was far from easy.

Graft was more than up to the task in trying to dethrone Patrick. After Patrick dominated the opening set, Graft made adjustments and went point-for-point, game-for-game.

It was Graft that was the aggressor in the second set tiebreak. And all of a sudden, Patrick was on his heels for the first time as a prep.

"When he was winning points, I was letting him step in and take points," Patrick said. "I wanted to make this a hard match. Physically, I had enough gas in the tank to pull through."

On a sweltering day in the Chicago suburbs, Patrick prevailed. He had a ton of support in his corner as Alleman supporters went in bunches to Palatine.

"It was a war out there," Patrick said. "It was a high quality match. Many, many props to him. The people that came up from the Quad Cities really pushed me through."

Pioneers boys tennis coach Bill Allee was thrilled with his No. 1 singles player performance.

"He persevered and earned a hard-fought victory," Allee said. "This is one he will always remember. An incredible accomplishment and I am extremely proud of Nicholas."

It capped a banner year for Patrick, the Western Big 6 Conference and sectional champion. He was the conference MVP and didn't drop a game throughout his matches at sectionals.

He carried it through into state, winning in straight sets in every match except the final one.

Yet, no one has been able to knock Patrick off the top.

"Everybody out there is a good player. From regular season to sectionals to state, everyone is a great player," Patrick said. "Take a step back to appreciate this sport I play at a high level. I'm looking forward to se what the future has in store."