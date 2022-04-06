Iowa high school tennis: Individuals, teams to watch

Boys

Individuals to watch

Leart Damoni, jr., Davenport West: A foreign exchange student from Kosovo, Damoni brings prior experience to the team and is playing both tennis and soccer this season for the Falcons.

Jake Dolphin, sr., Pleasant Valley: The MAC champion at No. 1 singles also finished seventh in the individual state tournament last year. Dolphin dropped just one singles match in the regular season last year, posting a 17-1 record.

Zach Johnson, sr., North Scott: Finished runner-up in No. 1 singles at the MAC tournament and helped the Lancers to a tie for third place at the conference meet. Went 11-5 in singles last season.

Robert Matera, so., Bettendorf: Moved into the No. 1 singles slot early last season and enjoyed a strong year, earning second team all-conference honors and an alternate spot for state in doubles.

Teams to watch

Assumption: The Knights only graduated two seniors from a team that finished tied for third at the MAC tournament last season. Ryan Thomas slides up to the No. 1 spot after going 9-4 in the No. 2 spot last season. The Knights have depth, and their strength might be in their doubles, winning all three matches in a 5-4 win over Clinton to open this season.

Central DeWitt: The Sabers are in just their second year as a program but had a nice debut last year, finishing fifth at the MAC tournament a season ago. Multi-sport athletes are up and down the lineup for first-year head coach Carrie Viel, including Gibson McEwen, who led the basketball team to a runner-up finish this winter, and Noah Thein, who helped the baseball team reach a state semifinal in the summer.

Pleasant Valley: Along with Dolphin, the Spartans return all but one of their varsity starters from a team that finished third at team state tennis. The Spartans swept the MAC meet and sent five players to the individual state tournament a year ago, including Nathan Barlow, who earned a third-place finish in doubles but will have to find a new partner after the graduation of Luke Brunsvold.

Key dates

April 26 — Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf

May 2-3 — MAC tournament at Bettendorf

May 9 — Class 1A/2A district meet

May 18 — Substate team tennis

May 24-25 — 1A/2A individual state tournament

Girls

Individuals to watch

Lauren Masengarb, so., Pleasant Valley: After finishing first at the MAC tournament, Masengarb earned a seventh-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament last year.

Andrea Porubcin, jr., Bettendorf: The MAC runner-up in No. 1 singles last year, Porubcin was 10-2 for the Bulldogs. She also qualified for state in doubles along with partner Elizabeth Alves, finishing seventh.

Maitreyi Shrikhande, sr., Davenport Central: Has been the team's No. 1 player since her freshman year and was the top local finisher at her regional last year, finishing third. She was 6-3 in the No. 1 spot last season for the Blue Devils.

Abby Struble, sr., Clinton: Was 13-6 at the No. 1 spot for the MAC champs a season ago and got her senior season started off strong with a straight sets win over Assumption's Mary Rolfstad on Monday.

Teams to watch

Assumption: The Knights return their entire lineup from last season, including Mary Rolfstad and Ella Dilulio, who qualified for state in doubles. The Knights opened the season with a tight, 5-4 win over reigning MAC champion Clinton on Monday.

Clinton: The River Queens have been one of the top programs in the MAC for the past 38 years, finishing in the top three of the conference in every season under head coach Cindy Rasche, including winning the conference title last year. They should continue that run with three returning letterwinners in Struble, Anna Current and Jayden Kissack.

Pleasant Valley: The Spartans return their entire lineup from a team that went 8-1 in dual meets and finished second at the MAC tournament. PV is young, with just two seniors in its projected lineup, and freshman Jordan Ingram expected to slide into the No. 2 spot.

Key dates

April 23 — Clinton Invitational

May 5-6 — MAC tournament at North Scott

May 11 — 1A/2A individual regional tournament

May 27-28 — 1A/2A individual state tournament

June 1 — Team state tournament

— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.