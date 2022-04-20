Iowa Pacesetter: PV's Adams looking to 'make a statement' in senior season

Brady Adams has spent a lot of time working on his mental approach to tennis.

He's currently reading "The Inner Game of Tennis," looking for ways to help him improve in ways beyond the physical.

"When I was younger, I used to get really down on myself, even if I missed a single forehand, no matter who I was playing," the Pleasant Valley senior said. "I’ve been picking up hints from that. Coaches have told me all my life, just put that last point in the past, don’t worry about it, but up until this past summer and leading into this year, I never really took that advice."

Whatever Adams is doing is working as the No. 2 player for the Spartans is off to a perfect start. This week's Iowa Pacesetter is 7-0, hasn't dropped a set and has lost only four games this year, helping the Class 2A second-ranked Spartans roll through the early part of the season.

With how strong Adams has been this season, and how strong he's been with doubles partner Nathan Barlow, the mental side of the game is key to making sure he doesn't get too complacent.

"A lot of it is in your head," he said. "I have to keep reminding myself to keep my feet moving and after every point, it’s not really over until it’s over, my parents always told me that. Anybody can lose on any given day and I always keep that in my head so I can try to keep the intensity up."

Adams has grown up in an athletic family.

His dad, Chris, played football at Moline and his mom, Kelly, played softball at Alleman. Brady started playing tennis at the Davenport Country Club and quickly fell in love with the sport, eventually moving to the Quad City Tennis Club under the instruction of Tom Jennings.

"The individuality of it. I don’t really like — I guess in doubles you have to rely on someone — but I don’t really like relying on someone or having someone rely on me because I don’t want to have an excuse if I lose," Adams said. "Singles has always been my favorite, being able to rely on myself; the individuality of it is more like a chess match."

Adams quickly made an impact at PV. As a freshman, he occupied the No. 5 spot and enjoyed a strong season, going 16-1 (14-0 from the fifth spot) and qualifying for the individual state tennis tournament in singles, where he won his first match.

After his sophomore season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Adams was moved up to the No. 2 spot last year and quickly settled in, going 11-1 and only dropping two sets in the regular season.

"He just wants to do well. He works hard, he's pretty meticulous," PV head coach Randy Brockhage said. "He's got a very good game."

However, the end of the season wasn't quite as enjoyable as his freshman year. Adams had a lingering wrist injury that got progressively worse until it became a hindrance after a meet against Waukee on April 30.

"After that, I couldn’t hit a forehand without there being a ton of pain," he said.

Adams didn't play in the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament a week later and injury defaulted his third-place district match to finish fourth and miss out on the individual state tournament.

Adams recovered enough to play through the injury at the team state tournament, helping the Spartans finish third, the program's third top-four finish in the last five years.

After that, he took a few weeks off to allow the wrist to completely heal, not returning to the court until late June.

"It was refreshing," Adams said. "After high school season, you're just playing tennis every week, multiple times a week and at the end of the season, you don't want to play tennis. Having those few weeks off helped the mind and obviously helped the wrist, too."

To have two chances to return to state taken away has given Adams added motivation for this season, his last year of competitive tennis.

"Last year, that just killed me; not having a sophomore year, that’s a whole year out in itself," Adams said. "Now with it being my senior year, I want to make a statement. This is my real last chance to prove something competitively."

With the added motivation, Adams appears to have elevated his game even more. Though Jake Dolphin is likely solidified at the No. 1 spot, Adams is providing the Spartans with a rock in the lineup.

"Brady prepares really well all the time and he's been on one track, to be successful at tennis since his freshman year," Brockhage said. "What I'm seeing different this year is Brady seems to have made a notch up improvement. He and Jake have played a match in practice where he split sets.

"Jake helps him and he helps Jake."

And in spite of all that, Adams has a larger goal than just his individual potential this season. Whether or not he tries to qualify for state in singles or doubles this year might depend on district matchups, so his bigger focus is on helping the PV program reach uncharted territory.

"The team state title," Adams said of his goal for the season. "Our school has never gotten it and right now, I think this is the best team we've ever had, having our top five all seniors that have been playing since freshmen year, we all know each other really well.

"I think just having us five right now, this is our best chance."

