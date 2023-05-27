Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — Call it a good hunch.

Assumption High School's girls tennis coach Stephanie Bush decided in the middle of the season to put Ella Dilulio and Helen Sons together as a doubles pair.

"I knew it was a perfect match," Bush said.

Perfect indeed.

Dilulio and Sons ran through the Class 1A doubles bracket unscathed and captured the state championship with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Pella Christian's Katy Roose and Sydney Van Arendonk at Byrnes Park on Saturday afternoon.

From finishing in the top-four at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships to securing a district title, Dilulio and Sons celebrated with an embrace of each other and a photo with their first-year coach.

"Honestly, it feels surreal at this point," Sons stated. "I'm so proud what me and Ella did and being able to win in the end."

It was part of a banner day for the Quad-Cities area on Saturday in the sport. To go along with Sons and Dilulio winning in Waterloo, Bettendorf's Andrea Porubcin captured the Class 2A singles title.

Dilulio went to the state finals last spring with Allison Halligan, who transferred to Bettendorf this season. Those two navigated the bracket unseeded to reach the state finals.

They lost in straight sets to Ally Burger and Courtney Carstensen of Cedar Rapids Xavier. Sons also had a different partner in Shannon Bush and they went 0-2 at state.

Apart then, together now.

"It was different," Dilulio admitted. "It is a whole new ball game when you get a different partner. Me and Helen clicked right away."

Sons is an aggressive southpaw. Dilulio is an aggressive right-hander. There tactics on the court, to Coach Bush's eyes, made it a tandem worth trying.

"I think a lot about strategy in tennis," she said. "I thought Ella needed someone who (also) had a competitive edge and would never give up in a match."

After stunning top-seeded Avery Hogan and Kate Holton of Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Friday afternoon, Sons and Dilulio kept that momentum going in the semis with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Marion's fourth-seeded duo of Michaela Goad and Natalee Hartman.

Sons and Dilulio lost the opening game versus Roose and Van Arendonk. So Coach Bush immediately came up with a game plan.

"Basically told them to do what got you here," Bush said. "Be aggressive at the net, don't give into their lobs. End the point on a volley or an overhead. Hit a lot of short balls to their back hand."

Dilulio and Sons agreed this week was the best tennis they played all season.

"We were peaking right when it counted," Sons stated.

Up in Iowa City in Class 2A, Bettendorf's Andrea Porubcin claimed the singles title with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Ankeny Centennial's Abbie Peterson at the University of Iowa Tennis Complex.

Porubcin joins her older sister Emilia, who won it in 2017, to be large classification singles champions for the Bulldogs.

Emilia was there to watch her younger sister take home a trophy.

"Today, she was very supportive," Andrea said. "I heard her call my name and I was like 'Oh my gosh.' She's supported me and my coaches supported me and I love that."

The No. 1 singles MAC champion and district title-winner dropped just one set in Iowa City. Her longest match was to West Des Moines Valley's Claire Gu in the semifinals.

Porubcin triumphed in the opening set, then Gu rallied to win the second. Heat became a factor, but the Bettendorf senior kept a level head and pulled of a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 triumph.

Porubcin was supposed to face Gu in a dual this season, but came down with an illness.

"Determined," Porubcin stated of her mindset. "I didn't want to play the same way I did in the second set because I know I can play better. Just taking it one point at a time. Just staying in the point and moving her around. Just sticking to my game."

Bulldogs coach Ron Stout was elated afterwards.

"Going in and telling Andrea from the get-go, she had just as good of a shot to win the championship as much as Claire did," he stated.

Porubcin medaled her freshman and junior year in doubles. When Stout returned to coach this year after stepping away a season ago, he wanted to give her a shot at playing state in singles.

Initially, she was hesitant.

"I really felt to give her a shot at playing singles was only fair," Stout stated. "I left it up to Andrea. And she came back and said 'I'd like to give singles a try.'"

Porubcin will head off to Cornell in the fall and say goodbye to tennis.

"It is pretty amazing to have a player like Andrea," Stout said. "To be out there every practice giving it her all. She was always laughing and smiling, just a fun personality. Yet someone who was very focused. When she's on that court, she's very serious."