WATERLOO — Ella Dilulio and Helen Sons could have easily folded on Friday afternoon.

The Davenport Assumption High School girls tennis tandem felt they had controlled the opening set against Waterloo Columbus' Avery Hogan and Kate Holton before losing it.

Then, Dilulio and Sons got themselves into a hole in the second, trailing 1-5.

"We wanted that match so bad," Dilulio said. "We didn't give up. You can always come back in tennis."

And come back they did.

Dilulio and Sons pulled off a stunner at Byrnes Park by triumphing 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 over the top seed in the Class 1A doubles bracket to reach Saturday's semifinal round.

Guided by first-year coach Stephanie Bush, the Knights duo is two wins away from a state championship. They were not seeded in the top four plus drew the same quadrant as Hogan and Holton.

Yet Dilulio has been in this position before.

The senior teamed with Allison Halligan last year en route to the title match where they lost in straight sets. Sons was with Shannon Bush, but went 0-2 on Day 1.

Now, the pair that finished fourth in the MAC tournament and captured a district title is guaranteed a top-four finish and a state medal.

"I really never doubted them for a single second," Coach Bush said. "I'm kind of waiting 'Are you gonna come back now? You got to hurry up.' I think everyone who has seen them as a duo together kind of knew if anybody could do it, it would be them."

Dilulio and Sons broke Hogan and Holton's service a handful of times and didn't let their foot off the gas as they dominated the final set in a triumphant victory.

They'll face Marion's pair of Michaela Goad and Natalee Hartman at 10 a.m. in the semis.

"We were calm and collected," Sons said. "Since we put in the work to get this far, we want to make it to the end."

Assumption's Mary Rolfstad went 1-2 in the singles bracket as did Camanche's Elise Davidson.

Also in 1A, Central DeWitt's duo of Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce went 1-2 on the day while singles player Lexy Cooper lost both her matches.

Class 2A

Bettendorf's Andrea Porubcin will go for her first state championship appearance when she meets West Des Moines Valley's Claire Gu in a state semifinal on Saturday in Iowa City.

Porubcin, the MAC and district champion, won both her matches in straight sets to set up a date with Gu. The senior beat rival Lauren Masengarb of Pleasant Valley in the quarterfinals.

Masengarb beat teammate Jordan Ingram 6-3, 6-2 in the consolation bracket to guarantee herself a medal for the third straight year.

In doubles, Clinton's district title-winning pair of Anna Current and Sescie Haan cruised into the semifinals and face Cedar Falls' duo of Maya Mallavarapu and Madison Sagers.

Bettendorf's Sarah Hakanson and Allison Halligan beat PV's Hayden Evans and Aarya Joshi to reach the medal round. The Bulldogs duo won two straight matches on the back side to finish in the top eight.