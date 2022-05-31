IOWA STATE TENNIS: PV's quest for undefeated state team title end in title match

ANKENY, Iowa — Pleasant Valley High School’s run to an undefeated state boys tennis team title came to a crashing halt in Tuesday’s championship match.

The top-seeded Spartans, who improved to 20-0 with a whitewash 5-0 victory over West Des Moines Valley in the semifinals, dropped a 5-1 decision to Iowa City West in the title match here at the Prairie Ridge Tennis Complex.

Iowa City West beat Pleasant Valley last year in the state semifinals.

PV’s lone point in the title match came from Folu Adekunle at No. 5 singles. The sophomore standout scored a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Jonathan Fan.

At No. 1 singles, PV senior Jake Dolphin dropped a hotly-contested 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 battle with Luca Chackalackal.

However, the Spartans were only able to win 15 games in the other four matches that were decided in straight sets.

Ironically, the Spartans had just come off their semifinal victory over Valley in which their fortunes were reversed. PV won all five singles matches that were completed and did so in straight sets, giving up only 17 games.

Dolphin beat Cam Johnson 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Brady Adams beat Ishan Chawla 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Gavin Pangan was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Vyas Amalkar at No. 3 singles, Nathan Barlow took a 6-4, 6-0 decision over Rafe Axne at No. 5 and Adekunle took care of Tyson Trimble 6-4, 6-2.

At No. 6, Mazen Alsheikha didn’t have to finish his match and no doubles matches were contested.

