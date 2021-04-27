Junior-led Spartans are acing the competition

During the summer months, many of them hit the road to compete in tournaments across Iowa and the Midwest.

"Year-round like that, you don't have any time to get rusty or lose anything you've been working on," Dolphin said. "We're all super close friends. We hang out outside of school and it is just fun to play with them."

When Brockhage took over the program in the 1990s, PV didn't have that many players who took lessons or competed in offseason tournaments.

"To really build a program, that's what we've tried to do now, and win at a high level, it certainly helps to have kids that are interested in playing year-round," Brockhage said.

Often, PV's most challenging matches come in practice, not conference duals.

"One through 10, one through 15, we're such a deep team," Dolphin said. "No matter who you play in practice, you're going to get pushed and challenged.

"It makes for a competitive environment."

The scary part for the opposition is PV's top five are all juniors and will return next spring.

Brockhage said two years ago it was the best freshman class he had in his tenure. Now as juniors, they're living up to that claim.