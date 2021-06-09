Kastner and Mang excited to be UT’s first state doubles qualifiers in decades

Kastner said staying focused and driven has been key to constant improvement for the two.

“We both know things we need to work on, so practicing on those things will make us better and more confident going into the match,” he said. “If we’re just determined, I feel like we can actually go pretty far and do well together. It’s just a mindset.”

The goal for state is gaining experience and making good memories, hopefully setting the stage for a return to state next season.

“I want to have fun, but I also want to win,” Kastner said.

Mang said chemistry has helped fast-track the duo’s improvement. They met through soccer freshman year, also their first playing tennis. During last year’s cancelled season, they did not even play tennis at all together.

The chemistry between friends makes for some brutal honesty that also makes for constructive criticism in practice.

“If one of us messes up, we just laugh it off,” he said. “It’s common for us now. If one of us messes up, we forgive each other right away and just focus on the next point after that.”