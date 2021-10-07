Katko's first year with Alleman girls' tennis a resounding success

As the director of tennis at Moline's Quad City Tennis Club, Ernie Katko had already gotten well acquainted with the Alleman High School girls' squad.
When the Pioneers found themselves looking for a head coach prior to the start of this season, Katko felt compelled to step in and lend a helping hand.
"They were looking for a coach back in early August," said Katko, who will also take over as head coach of the Alleman boys' tennis team this coming spring.
"We'd hosted their practices and a couple of their meets (at the QCTC), and I looked at helping them out, especially with the practices. I've handled the home matches, practices and administrative work."
However, it has been far from a solo effort.
"Bill Allee has worked the road matches, and he's done a fantastic job," Katko stated. "We pretty much split the full-time duties."
Katko's first year with the Pioneers has been a resounding success. After topping Sterling 8-1 this past Tuesday, Alleman (7-4 in dual meets) wrapped up a 6-1 Western Big 6 regular season, with its match at Quincy being rained out and ultimately canceled.
Led by junior Kate Rector's 16-2 record at No. 1 singles, the Pioneers' lone league setback was a 4-1 decision to Geneseo. Among their signature wins were back-to-back 5-4 decisions over Metamora and three-time reigning Big 6 champion Moline.
Along with the Maroons and the Lady Leafs, Alleman looks to be a strong contender for the team title at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet on Friday and Saturday at Moline High School.
"It's been nice to see exciting wins like that on the court," Katko said. "It's been good for school spirit."
Katko also cited the Pioneers' top two doubles teams — Abby Miller and Annie Rouse in the No. 1 spot and Lucy Sobaski and Natalie Holst at No. 2 — as key contributors to the team's success this fall.
That success has included second-place finishes at the Moline and Galesburg invitationals. At the Schaumburg Invite, loaded with Chicagoland-area schools, Alleman placed sixth.
As for Katko, he coached a year of high school tennis at Rutgers Prep in Somerset, N.J., but the bulk of his experience has come with working with the United States Tennis Association.
"I've done a lot of work with players who've gone on to play in college," he said, "and I've done a lot of USTA work. That's most of my team experience. I figured it'd be a nice experience to coach a high school team again."
So far, the experience has been highly rewarding, both for Katko and for Alleman girls' tennis as a whole.