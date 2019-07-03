WIMBLEDON, England — It has been an upset-filled Wimbledon, and on Wednesday Rock Island native Madison Keys was added to that list.
The 17th-seeded Keys committed 32 unforced errors in falling 6-2, 6-4 to 60th-ranked Slovenian Polona Hercog in their second-round match.
After a trade of breaks to begin the match, Keys led 2-1 in the first set.
Then Hercog won the next seven games.
Keys held serve the rest of the way but couldn't break Hercog in the second set.
Keys topped Hercog in winners 12-11 but had more than twice as many unforced errors.
Hercog, who matched her best grand slam result with the win, advances to face 15-year-old American Coco Gauff.
Wimbledon hasn't been kind to Keys in recent years.
The Rock Island native has reached at least the round of 16 in her last two Australian, French and US Opens, including two semifinal losses and a final loss in those six tournaments.
She hasn't reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon since 2016.