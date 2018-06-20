Shaddy Khalafallah and Lily Feldman had decorated high school tennis careers.
Khalafallah captured three Western Big Six singles titles, three sectional crowns and played in three Illinois state tournaments for Moline.
Feldman was a four-time Iowa state place winner in singles and steered Pleasant Valley to four consecutive top-four state team finishes.
The soon-to-be college players are at the forefront of this year's Quad-City Times All-Area boys and girls tennis teams.
Khalafallah will continue his career at Division I Marquette, which has been the Big East Conference runner-up the past three seasons. Feldman is headed to prestigious Skidmore College, a top 20 Division III program.
State placewinners Justin Sehlin (PV) and Jacob Panjwani (Bettendorf) are on the first team along with Bettendorf's third-place doubles team of Yash Singh and Jozef Porubcin.
PV, which won its fifth straight Mississippi Athletic Conference girls title in runaway fashion, has three players on the first team with Feldman, Roshni Penmatcha and Kayla Nutt.
Alleman also is well represented with state doubles quarterfinalists Lauren Hird and Noely Baumann along with Western Big Six singles champion Lily Schroeck.
Boys
First team
Singles
Shaddy Khalafallah, sr., Moline: The Marquette recruit won the Western Big Six championship and claimed the Bradley-Bourbonnais sectional title with a 6-0, 6-3 triumph in the final. Khalafallah reached the round of 16 at the Illinois 2A state tournament.
Joey Miller, sr., Alleman: A three-year state qualifier in Illinois, Miller was the Big Six and Class 1A sectional runner-up. He became the first Pioneer since 1994 to reach the second day of the state tournament. He'll continue his career at the University of Dubuque.
Jacob Panjwani, sr., Bettendorf: Headed to play tennis at Wheaton College, Panjwani was MAC runner-up at No. 1 singles, second at districts and placed sixth at the Class 2A state tournament. He finished the season with 18 singles victories.
Justin Sehlin, jr., Pleasant Valley: Undefeated during the regular season, Sehlin was the MAC champion at No. 1 singles, claimed a district crown and placed fourth at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. It marked the sixth straight year PV had a player place at state in singles.
Andrew Shie, sr., Davenport Central: Injured in late April, Shie was the Blue Devils' top player and earned first team all-MAC accolades. He compiled a 9-1 singles mark, with his lone loss coming to state runner-up Rami Hemaiden of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Nathan Wong, jr., Pleasant Valley: Conference champion at No. 2 singles and first team all-MAC, Wong teamed with Muneeb Nadeem to place second at districts and reach the state tournament. Wong was 16-2 in singles.
Doubles
Alleman (Jesse Dyer, so./Sean Gelski, jr.): Illinois Class 1A state qualifiers teamed to claim the Sterling sectional championship, including a three-set win in the finals over Geneseo's top team.
Bettendorf (Yash Singh, jr./Jozef Porubcin, so.): MAC champions at No. 1 doubles, the tandem teamed for a district championship and finished third at the 2A state tournament. They lost only twice on the season, including a marathon three-setter to Linn-Mar in the state semifinal.
Moline (Kacper Ryba, sr./Dylan Wiemers, so.): Duo claimed Big Six crown and compiled a 3-2 mark to reach the fourth round of consolation at the Illinois 2A state tournament. They were the 2A sectional champion at Bradley-Bourbonnais with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the final.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Dallas Foss, sr.; Andrew Foss, sr. Camanche: Dev Patel, sr.; Mason Holstein, jr. Davenport Central: Mike Miniter, so. Davenport North: Carter Josund, jr.; Spencer Wakeland, jr. Geneseo: Mick Haverland, sr.; Brandon Gallagher, sr.; Mason Miller, fr. Moline: Hunter Henning, sr.; Shiv Puri, sr. Pleasant Valley: Kiran Marla, so.; Muneeb Nadeem, jr.; Pratheek Botlaguduru, fr.
Girls
First team
Singles
Bryann Brophy, sr., Geneseo: After a stellar junior season at No. 2 singles, Brophy made the jump to the top spot in the Maple Leafs' lineup and placed third at the Northern Illinois Big 12 meet. She finished just outside the top four at sectionals.
Lily Feldman, sr., Pleasant Valley: Winner of more than 100 matches at PV, Feldman was a four-time state singles place winner in Iowa. Headed to Skidmore College in New York, she was the MAC champion at No. 1, a regional winner and placed third at 2A state tournament.
Kiersten Housenga, sr., Clinton: Compiled 11 wins at the No. 1 singles flight, was MAC runner-up to Feldman and the Clinton regional champion in 2A to qualify for the state tournament. She also was part of a No. 1 doubles team that finished second at MAC.
Kayla Nutt, so., Pleasant Valley: Earned conference title at No. 3 singles and concluded the season with a 13-3 singles mark (only one loss before the state dual team tournament). She won a regional doubles crown and placed seventh at state with Roshni Penmatcha.
Roshni Penmatcha, sr., Pleasant Valley: MAC champion at No. 2 singles and a three-year starter for the Spartans, Penmatcha was 17-2 and claimed a Class 2A regional doubles title with Nutt. They placed seventh at the state tournament.
Lily Schoeck, jr., Alleman: Placed in the top 24 at the Illinois Class 1A state tournament and propelled Pioneers to conference and sectional titles. The team's No. 1 player was Big Six singles champion, sectional winner and finished with 34-3 record.
Doubles
Alleman (Lauren Hird, jr./Noely Baumann, sr.): The Illinois Class 1A state qualifiers reached the quarterfinals and finished in the top 12 (7-12) to earn second second team all-state honors. Big Six doubles champions teamed for a 31-5 record.
Geneseo (Madi Miller, sr./Jane Thomas, sr.): Tandem was second at Northern Illinois Big 12 meet and runner-up at 1A sectional meet in Galesburg to qualify for state tournament. Won two matches at state tournament to reach second day of competition.
Moline (Monika Birski, fr./Lauren Myers, fr.): Illinois 2A state doubles qualifier placed third at sectionals. Birski was third at Big Six meet in singles and Myers was conference runner-up in doubles.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Brooke McKeown, so. Assumption: Sydney Johnson, sr.; Lauren Dilulio, jr.; Caroline Bush, jr. Camanche: Natalie Goble, jr.; Marly Bussa, sr. Clinton: Kaitlyn Green, sr.; Lacey Pickney, jr. Moline: Kate Schaechter, so. Muscatine: Ellie Cahill, sr.; Emma Maynard, sr. Pleasant Valley: Sophia Picchiotti, sr.; Aabha Joshi, so.; Amanda Drobot, so. United Township: Katlynn Hanson, jr.; Shikha Adhikari, sr.