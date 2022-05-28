Knights doubles second at state

Assumption's doubles team of Ella Dilulio and Allison Halligan finished second at the Class 1A individual state tournament Saturday at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City.

The Assumption duo fell 6-1, 6-2 to Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ally Burger and Courtney Carstensen in the final after beating Waterloo Columbus' Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Assumption's Mary Rolfstad finished eighth, falling to Glenwood's Coryl Matheny in the seventh-place match 7-5, 7-6. Rolfstad dropped her first match of the day in the consolation semifinals to Pella's Emily Blom 6-2, 6-1.

Bettendorf, Clinton doubles finish 3-4: Bettendorf's doubles team of Elizabeth Alves and Andrea Porubcin finished third at the Class 2A individual state tournament, edging Clinton's Anna Current and Abby Struble 7-6 (3) 2-6, 1-0 (5) Saturday at Waukee Northwest High School.

Porubcin and Alves finished seventh last season.

Pleasant Valley's Lauren Masengarb finished fifth, defeating Iowa City Liberty's Ella Gilbert 6-4, 6-0. A year after finishing seventh, Masengarb reached the fifth-place match with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Waukee's Ally Roeth.

Boys tennis

Alleman's Patrick finishes perfect season with title: Alleman freshman Nicholas Patrick proved why he was the No. 1 seed and the top-ranked player in his class in Illinois at the IHSA state tennis meet on Saturday afternoon in Hersey, Ill.

Patrick won all six of his matches in straight sets over three days, culminating with a 7-5, 6-4 championship battle over second-seeded Rockford Christian’s Finley Buelte. It was Buelte’s first loss of the season and he finished 18-1.

Patrick is Alleman’s first state tennis champion in school history after finishing the season 25-0 in singles. He's also the first Illinois Quad-City state singles champion since Moline Belgian foreign exchange student Olivier Beauclercq won as a senior in 1996.

The 12 points earned for his six match wins helped Alleman tie for seventh as a one-man team in the standings. That is also Alleman’s highest team finish ever.

Patrick said the first emotion that crossed his mind once he was triumphant was how proud he was to be able to represent so many others.

“Knowing that I was able to represent my dad (Dan Patrick) and Alleman and have so many great people there … it just meant the world to me," he said.

Patrick actually trailed 4-2 in the opening set in the title match and had to battle his way back after Buelte started fast.

“My serve really came on, and he wasn’t able to break me,” Patrick said. “When he missed that last shot and I knew I won, it was amazing. Pure joy, really.”

Patrick beat third-seeded Benedict Graft of Aurora Marmion Academy, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals. Graft finished 26-1.

Alleman coach Bill Allee said Saturday was a day not to forget.

“He put everything together at the right time,” he said. “He kept his composure very well and served it out the last game. Really, really good win. It was a smart match he played.

“He had to earn it. That was a really good player that didn’t give him anything.”

