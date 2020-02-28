Local briefs
ISU announces tailgate dates

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour will make a pair of Quad-Cities stops this year.

Iowa State football, men's and women's basketball, wrestling and volleyball coaches will join director of athletics Jamie Pollard and voice of the Cyclones John Walters at 12 stops around the state on the 14th annual family-friendly tour.

This year's tour will stop on May 19 in Muscatine at the Kent Corporation from noon-1 p.m. and later that day in Bettendorf, where an event is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center.

