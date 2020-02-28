Local briefs

Behnke swims at state
Kewanee's Gage Behnke improved on his seed time in each of his four Athletes with Disabilities races at the Illinois boys state swim meet.
Behnke placed second in his class in the 50-yard freestyle (37.62), 100 freestyle (1:31.56) and 200 freestyle (3:39.33) and third in the 100 breaststroke (2:50.66).
Alleman hires tennis coach
Alleman High School officials have hired a new tennis coach.
Tommy Davies has been hired to fill the vacancy for both the boys and girls programs created when Bill Allee retired after the 2018-19 school year.
According a release from interim Alleman athletic director Mike Tracey, Davies combines a strong tennis background, a passion for the sport of tennis and a familiarity with the current tennis players at Alleman.
Davies, a 2015 Alleman graduate, is currently enrolled at Western Illinois University and is pursuing a teaching degree in elementary education.
"I'm honored to follow in the footsteps of our last head coach, Bill Allee, and I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence at Alleman,” said Davies in the release.
ISU announces tailgate dates
The Cyclone Tailgate Tour will make a pair of Quad-Cities stops this year.
Iowa State football, men's and women's basketball, wrestling and volleyball coaches will join director of athletics Jamie Pollard and voice of the Cyclones John Walters at 12 stops around the state on the 14th annual family-friendly tour.
This year's tour will stop on May 19 in Muscatine at the Kent Corporation from noon-1 p.m. and later that day in Bettendorf, where an event is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center.