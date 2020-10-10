Maroons dominate Big 6 girls tennis meet

After having what she described as a down day in their previous matchup, Birski was sharp against Williams, who lost for just the second time this season. Birski made sure she came back stronger this time around.

“Ever since the match with her (Williams), all I’ve been thinking about is, ‘I want to win conference this year,’” Birski said. “That was my mindset coming into conference yesterday, and I was able to fulfill that.”

Williams said it was the best tennis she’s seen Birski.

“She definitely showed that she wanted it really bad,” Williams said, “and she played her best, for sure.”

Despite the emotions of losing in the finals, Williams got a ton of satisfaction from finishing as conference runner-up.

“This means so much to me right now,” she said. “I would have liked to get first, but I’ll take second any day of the week. This is the best I’ve ever done at conference.”

With the Maroons and Panthers both wrapping the season at the Class 2A Pekin Sectional next weekend, there could yet be a rubber-match between the two players.