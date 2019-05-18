MOLINE — The Moline boys’ tennis team fell short of a sectional title for the first time in 13 years, but Maroon singles runner-up Dylan Wiemers hopes the challenge is a primer for state next weekend.
Normal Community captured the team title of the 2A Moline Sectional on Saturday inside the Quad City Tennis Club, ending the Maroons’ 12-year streak of sectional titles. NCHS lost just two matches and posted 28 points.
Moline had 16 points, followed by United Township (eight) and Rock Island (eight).
Wiemers, seeded second in singles, fell 6-1, 6-0 to the Ironmen’s top-seeded Parker Honegger in the singles final. Wiemers, a junior, said the skill and experience of his senior opponent made for a frustrating finish.
“He just doesn’t miss,” Wiemers said. “He’s a really good singles player and he knows how to beat tough opponents.”
Wiemers says with every opponent a challenge at state, hopefully Saturday was beneficial for his preparation.
“It’s good experience and what I have to look forward to. Obviously I didn’t play my best, but I’m hoping I can bounce back at state,” Wiemers said. “ This week is a big week and I need to prepare for some tough matches this weekend.”
The Maroons also were the runners-up in doubles as second-seeded Mason Lapaczonek and Bhanu Pujari fell 6-3, 6-3 to Normal Community’s top-seeded pair of James Broach and Adarsh Kurumbail in the final.
United Township’s No. 4 seed Bennett Downey — who became the Panthers’ first boys’ tennis state qualifier since his coach, Diego Cross, qualified in 2000 — was defeated 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match by third-seeded Maxim Paviovic of NCHS.
Rock Island’s fifth-seeded junior doubles pair of Peyton Jones and Kowen Wilhelm — the Rocks’ first state qualifiers in doubles since Gerard Sabb and Geo Slaughter in 2003 — fell 6-1, 6-1 to a third-seeded NCHS duo in the third-place match.
RI coach Chris Gabany said Friday’s excitement of their win over Moline and qualifying for state may have led into a let-down in Saturday's play, but the two showed what they are capable of this weekend with the 6-0, 6-4 win over Moline’s fourth-seeded duo on Friday to reach state.
“They really had a good game plan, went in and played well,” Gabany said of his duo. “They kept a level head, faced adversity, and they pulled it out. I was pretty proud of them."
Gabany said the two have played together since grade school and their game’s have meshed well. Wilhelm was the Rocks’ No. 1 singles player at the start of the season before moving to doubles a couple weeks in.
Gabany says the two are supportive as a doubles pair, which is important in having success, like what showed up in Friday’s wins.
“When you get divided, you fall apart,” Gabany said, “and they stay unified and they really played well.”
The Maroons have historically kept plenty of Rocks from reaching state, making Friday’s win feel even more noteworthy. It also fed into Moline’s run of consecutive sectional titles ending at 12.
“Any time you take down a higher seed,” Gabany said, “who wouldn’t be happy with that?”
1A Rochelle Sectional: Two future Western Big 6 teams went one-two in the team standings, with Sterling (23 points) edging Geneseo (18 points). Alleman was third with 17 points.
The semifinals nearly followed the seeds, but Alleman’s Sean Gelski (seeded fifth) topped fourth-seeded Jonathan Rhodes of Sterling Newman 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for state.
Gelski met his Pioneer teammate, third-seeded Jesse Dyer in the third-place match, with Dyer winning 6-4, 6-4. Dyer defeated Geneseo’s No. 6 seed Mason Miller 6-4, 6-1 to qualify for state.
In doubles, Geneseo’s No. 2 pair of Luke Chaney and Ryan Morgan finished fourth but qualified for state by topping a Sterling duo 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semis.