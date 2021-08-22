Maroons seek to extend conference title streak

For the longest time, it became nearly an automatic assumption that the Western Big 6 Conference girls' tennis crown and a postseason sectional plaque were earmarked for the Moline Maroons.
In the years following the turn of the century, the Maroons reeled off a run of 13 consecutive conference championships from 2002-14, adding a Class 2A sectional team title in all but one of those seasons.
Now, following a five-year stretch without postseason gold, coupled with a brief three-year Big 6 title drought, Moline has the makings of two more extended streaks as it heads into the 2021 prep campaign.
Making the most of a pandemic-abbreviated fall season that resulted in the cancellation of the IHSA state tournament, the Maroons captured their third consecutive Big 6 title, then followed that up with their second straight 2A sectional championship.
"We have another good group of girls across the board, a full team," fifth-year Maroons' head coach Brooke Forsberg said. "It's really nice to see, getting an entire team back out year after year, and each one being a really committed group."
Even with graduating half of last fall's top six — reigning Western Big 6 singles champion Monika Birski, doubles standout Matti Brower, and Lauren Myers, one-half of a defending conference and sectional doubles tandem — Forsberg feels that her squad is still well-stocked.
"We've got a few seniors, a couple of underclassmen and some new players, and it's been a good mix," said the 2006 Moline graduate, a four-time state qualifier during her playing days. "Having some veterans who have been around and know what our schedule and what the tourneys are like, that helps the girls who are just joining the team.
"It gives them understanding and helps guide them along, especially with the two-day tourneys. In fact, our first tourney is next weekend in Springfield, and everyone's excited about getting the season going."
Among those most excited to get started is senior Sarah Gustafson, who teamed with Myers to finish 16-3 and bring home conference and sectional doubles titles last fall. The pair also teamed up for a Big 6 doubles title and a runner-up sectional finish in 2019.
Gustafson and classmate Camille Keys are two returning members of last year's top six, with fellow senior Charis Wang working her way into that rotation along with sophomore Zayda Graham, who teamed with Brower in '20 to compile a 15-7 doubles record.
"We've been practicing for two weeks now, and I think the whole team's got good spirit going on," Gustafson said. "Everyone's really excited to start, to take this energy and finally put it to good use."
With a large number of younger players swelling the Maroons' ranks, Gustafson knows that her role on and off the court will expand greatly as she adjusts to playing without Myers.
"As sad as I am to lose Lauren as a partner, at the same time I'm looking forward to moving on," she said. "We've got a lot of new faces on the team, a lot of freshmen and sophomores joining. I know in past years, we've always had a strong upperclass, and I feel like my role will be helpful and important to keep our success going."