Maroons seek to extend Western Big 6 Conference title streak

"We've got a few seniors, a couple of underclassmen and some new players, and it's been a good mix," said the 2006 Moline graduate, a four-time state qualifier during her playing days. "Having some veterans who have been around and know what our schedule and what the tourneys are like, that helps the girls who are just joining the team.

"It gives them understanding and helps guide them along, especially with the two-day tourneys. In fact, our first tourney is next weekend in Springfield, and everyone's excited about getting the season going."

Among those most excited to get started is senior Sarah Gustafson, who teamed with Myers to finish 16-3 and bring home conference and sectional doubles titles last fall. The pair also teamed up for a Big 6 doubles title and a runner-up sectional finish in 2019.

Gustafson and classmate Camille Keys are two returning members of last year's top six, with fellow senior Charis Wang working her way into that rotation along with sophomore Zayda Graham, who teamed with Brower in '20 to compile a 15-7 doubles record.

"We've been practicing for two weeks now, and I think the whole team's got good spirit going on," Gustafson said. "Everyone's really excited to start, to take this energy and finally put it to good use."