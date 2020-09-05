Maroons shine at own tennis invite

Moline tennis players Monika Birski and Camille Keys exchanged an air five after meeting in Saturday’s singles final at the Moline invite.
It was an especially appropriate exchange during the current coronavirus pandemic, but also given the strength Moline showed throughout its lineup during its first home meet this season.
The Maroons totaled four top-three finishes in the two brackets, which only featured four teams because competition was limited to conference programs and those within the same IDPH COVID-19 region.
Moline hosted Normal Community, Quincy, and Rock Island. Team scores were not recognized.
Top-seeded Birski scored three dominant singles wins for the Maroons, culminating with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Keys.
In doubles, the Maroons got a second place finish from Sarah Gustafson and Lauren Myers, who fell 6-3, 6-3 to Normal Community’s top-seeded duo of Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes, and a third place from Matti Brower and Zayda Graham, who held off Quincy’s Isabella Trinh and Phoebe Hayes, 6-3, 7-5.
Moline coach Brooke Forsberg credited Keys, a junior, for navigating her way to the final.
“Camille had some matches today that we knew were going to be tough, and she pulled them out and won them,” Forsberg said. “She, to me, pulled an upset by beating Quincy’s No. 1 singles player, and that was a really good win.”
Keys beat Quincy’s Audra Cain 6-1, 6-1 her first match of the day. After a 6-3, 6-2 win over Isabelle McCormick of NCHS, she fell 6-2, 6-0 to Birski.
“It’s always fun to play a teammate,” Keys said. “Monika is such a good player, she improves my game when I get to play her.”
Birski started the season 0-3, losing close matches against Normal Community and Normal West before a 6-1, 6-3 loss to United Township’s Reese Williams on Wednesday.
She dropped only five games in three matches Saturday on the home courts.
“It’s good to see that we’re doing well,” Birski said. “I’m proud of everyone today.”
Although Myers and Gustafson fell 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles final, both agreed they played better than in a 6-4, 6-0 loss against the same NCHS duo to open the season Aug. 29. The two schools also compete at the same sectional, so they may meet again down the line.
Myers said nerves played into the first loss, but they benefited from some familiarity this time around.
“I think we played 100 times better," she said. "Even though we did not win again, I’m definitely proud of the way we played."
“I think it kind of motivates us to work harder so we can hopefully, eventually win against them,” said Gustafson.
Myers said she’s been dealing with a deltoid injury in recent weeks after not playing much tennis this summer, opting instead to spend her time working.
Although she’s still getting into the swing of competition, she credited the play of Gustafson, who had tennis practice in Bettendorf a few times a week this summer.
“I think her services are just amazing and they’ve definitely improved,” Myers, a senior, said of her junior partner. “At the net, her volleys are beautiful and she poaches really well.”
Brower and Graham’s third-place match was hard-fought down the stretch as the victory wrapped up a successful day for the team.
Brower, a senior, and Graham, a freshman, were playing in just their fourth meet together as partners.
“I really enjoyed it and I think we played really well,” said Graham, who credited Brower with helping ease her into high school tennis. “I’m really grateful to have her as a doubles partner.”
Brower said staying positive was key in closing out Quincy doubles for third.
“We didn’t want to play a third set,” she said after the solid win with her new partner. “I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and working with her and teaching her the ropes.”
Forsberg said her team’s lineup has strength from top to bottom.
“They all have different assets they are able to contribute to the team, and they all play into different areas of their game,” she said, “and it’s been really nice to see how they work together in order to make that happen.”
The Maroons all expressed gratitude the season could take place and they could be playing a home invite at all. As extra precautions have become commonplace, applying them to tennis practice and competition has come more naturally.
Forsberg said the team has also started strong earlier than previous years this season.
“I was nervous about how the season was going to go, and how people were going to do with having to follow all the different guidelines and restrictions. The girls have actually done a really good job of adhering to what they need to. They listen really well and they’re respecting what they need to do to continue to play.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!