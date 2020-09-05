Maroons shine at own tennis invite

Keys beat Quincy’s Audra Cain 6-1, 6-1 her first match of the day. After a 6-3, 6-2 win over Isabelle McCormick of NCHS, she fell 6-2, 6-0 to Birski.

“It’s always fun to play a teammate,” Keys said. “Monika is such a good player, she improves my game when I get to play her.”

Birski started the season 0-3, losing close matches against Normal Community and Normal West before a 6-1, 6-3 loss to United Township’s Reese Williams on Wednesday.

She dropped only five games in three matches Saturday on the home courts.

“It’s good to see that we’re doing well,” Birski said. “I’m proud of everyone today.”

Although Myers and Gustafson fell 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles final, both agreed they played better than in a 6-4, 6-0 loss against the same NCHS duo to open the season Aug. 29. The two schools also compete at the same sectional, so they may meet again down the line.

Myers said nerves played into the first loss, but they benefited from some familiarity this time around.

“I think we played 100 times better," she said. "Even though we did not win again, I’m definitely proud of the way we played."