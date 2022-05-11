Masengarb, Bettendorf doubles team claim regional titles

Lauren Masengarb is standing out on the tennis court these days, and it is not just with her play.

Masengarb showed up to last week's Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament with her hair dyed blue. The Pleasant Valley High School sophomore's hair was multiple colors Wednesday, including a bright fluorescent pink, at the Class 2A regional tournament.

“It is a way to express myself and I like the pretty colors,” she said. “End of the season, I thought I would change it up.”

She stood out with her play on the court, too.

Masengarb captured a singles regional title with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Davenport Central senior Maitreyi Shrikhande in the championship at PV High School.

Besides their opponents, players had to battle the elements with temperatures north of 90 degrees.

“It is such a change,” said Masengarb, who placed seventh at state in singles a year ago. “It feels like just a week ago we had coats on, so to adjust this quickly to warm weather, I think I played well.

“It seemed really easy to let my body stop and wear down, so it was important to push through it.”

Bettendorf’s Elizabeth Alves and Andrea Porubcin cruised to the doubles championship. The top seed didn’t drop a set on their way to the title, including a 6-1, 6-1 win over PV’s Jordan Ingram and Aarya Joshi in the final.

The top two finishers in singles and doubles advance to the state tournament May 27-28 at Waukee.

It will be the first trip to state for Shrikhande, who will continue her tennis career at Augustana College in the fall.

Shrikhande had a pair of straight set wins before the loss to Masengarb in the final.

“I was really focused on watching the ball, trusting my strokes and that helps the nerves go away,” she said. “It feels great to qualify, and I’m very proud to represent my school at state.

“It feels amazing to reach that goal my senior year.”

Porubcin was the MAC champion at the No. 1 singles flight, but Bettendorf’s coaching staff elected to put its top two players in doubles for the second straight season.

They finished seventh at the 2A state tournament in 2021.

“We had experience together from last year, so I guess it is natural for us to go again,” Alves said. “We want to go back and try and place higher.”

Porubcin and Alves teamed for a conference championship at No. 1 doubles last week. They should be in position for a possible top four seed at the state tournament.

“We definitely have better communication on the court this year,” Porubcin said. “We know what the other one is going to do.”

Why does the pairing work so well?

“We both have consistent ground strokes and Andrea is really aggressive at the net,” Alves said. “That helps us win a lot of points that are dragging on because she can close it out real easily.”

Ingram and Joshi qualified for the state tournament with a pair of straight-set wins over doubles teams from Iowa City High and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

