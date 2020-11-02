Miller grateful to assist Alleman tennis this season

Joey Miller jumped at the opportunity to be an assistant tennis coach at the school where he was a three-time state singles qualifier.
Miller, a 2018 Alleman graduate, had some time off this past summer as he is transferring from Black Hawk College to DePaul University in Chicago.
His younger sister, Abby, is a junior on the Alleman girls tennis team, so Miller got the scoop that first-year coach Sara McLaughlin-Cross was looking for a paid assistant coach.
The destination was a logical one, and Miller said his first meeting with McLaughlin-Cross went well.
The timing was perfect.
“Our energy just matched super well and I could tell that we could work together really well,” Miller said. “I knew it was something that I wanted to do, so I just took the opportunity and went ahead and did it.”
This is his first official high school coaching role, but Miller has given tennis lessons to all ages at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center the past five years and also helped out with the girls team in high school.
Coaching is something he said he is passionate about.
“This season has made me even more excited to continue coaching tennis,” he said. “It’s been a great experience.”
His credibility as a tennis player as a recent state qualifier served him well this season. His ability to hit with the girls and connect personally as a younger coach is especially valuable.
“I just love challenging them in any way, teaching them new things, new strategies,” Miller said. “I’m a singles player, so I love teaching any singles strategy. Sara is a really good doubles player. She brings some double strategy.”
McLaughlin-Cross, after the Western Big 6 meet, noted Miller’s value as a player/coach.
“He has the skills to be able to hang with these girls out on the courts,” she said, “so when we need him to play in, when we need to warm the girls up, it’s easy for both him and I to jump in there and put them through a good workout.
His knowledge of the game was also valuable.
“He knows what calls to make in certain situations, he knows when to back off and when to push forward,” McLaughlin-Cross said. “He’s a good asset to Alleman.”
In a season altered by COVID-19 precautions, Miller felt fortunate for his chance to bring all he can to the Pioneers.
“Just helping them have fun, work hard, and increase their love for the game,” he said.
Alleman sisters Kate and Lucy Rector both pointed to the value the two new coaches brought in a season which they were doubles champions at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional.
“It was great to play with him sometimes,” Lucy said of Miller. “He was really knowledgeable because he had experienced it so recently.”
A pair of younger coaching voices helped them excel.
“I feel like it really changed the vibe of the team, it brought all of us closer,” Lucy said. “Having really good friends on the team motivated us. Sara and Joey were kind of the leaders of that.”
“Sara brought so much positive energy and just made a huge difference for all of us.”
In addition to the chemistry he and McLaughlin-Cross shared as coaches, he said the girls were also easy to coach this season.
“Sara and I have worked really well together, and we’ve been so lucky with such an amazing group of girls, and hard-working, too,” he said. “I love Alleman, I love tennis, so it’s been a great fit.”
For Miller, Getting to guide his sister through her junior season first-hand was also a major bonus.
“I hit with my sister year around and it’s nice to actually be able to talk to her on crossovers now and help her through matches instead of just stressing out on the side while watching her,” he said. “So that’s been awesome being on the same team as her.”
After graduating from Alleman, Miller went to play tennis at the University of Dubuque. He said the school was not the right fit for him, so he transferred to Black Hawk after one semester.
He has some interviews set up to continue coaching club tennis in Chicago and hopes to at least walk-on with the men’s tennis team at DePaul. He is studying business administration, adding that coaching would not likely be his primary future career.
But his involvement in tennis is here to stay.
“Coaching is definitely something that I will continue to do, and want to do as kind of a side thing,” he said. “Tennis will always be a part of my life and teaching tennis will always be a part of my life, too. I’ll find ways to always incorporate it.”
