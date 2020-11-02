Miller grateful to assist Alleman tennis this season

“It was great to play with him sometimes,” Lucy said of Miller. “He was really knowledgeable because he had experienced it so recently.”

A pair of younger coaching voices helped them excel.

“I feel like it really changed the vibe of the team, it brought all of us closer,” Lucy said. “Having really good friends on the team motivated us. Sara and Joey were kind of the leaders of that.”

“Sara brought so much positive energy and just made a huge difference for all of us.”

In addition to the chemistry he and McLaughlin-Cross shared as coaches, he said the girls were also easy to coach this season.

“Sara and I have worked really well together, and we’ve been so lucky with such an amazing group of girls, and hard-working, too,” he said. “I love Alleman, I love tennis, so it’s been a great fit.”

For Miller, Getting to guide his sister through her junior season first-hand was also a major bonus.

“I hit with my sister year around and it’s nice to actually be able to talk to her on crossovers now and help her through matches instead of just stressing out on the side while watching her,” he said. “So that’s been awesome being on the same team as her.”