Moline and Alleman's Rector take home top spots at WB6 tennis meet

The Moline girls tennis team ended Friday's first two rounds in the lead in its quest for a fourth straight Western Big 6 title.

Saturday, it made sure it couldn't be caught.

The Maroons finished with 19 points, beating out Alleman (13), Quincy (12) and Geneseo (12).

Moline players occupied three of the four courts during the first and third place matches.

“It was exciting,” Moline coach Brooke Devol said. “I talked to the girls a lot about it this week. The second day is more fun if the entire team is there and everyone is getting to play. That didn’t quite get to happen this year, but it was super exciting to have three courts always filled with Moline players. It shows the team’s commitment and love of the game.”

Much of Moline's success came in doubles as Sarah Gustafson and Zayda Graham beat Geneseo’s Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin, 6-2, 6-4, to win the conference crown. The Moline pair's aggressiveness proved key as they sprinted to the net to attack balls to set up point earning shots.

It was Gustafson's third straight year winning the doubles title, the first two coming with since-graduated Lauren Myers. But Graham stepped in this season and the pair was just as dominant.