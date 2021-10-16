Moline girls tennis captures sectional title; will send four to state

The Moline High School girls tennis team entered Saturday’s sectional semifinals with four girls who had already punched their tickets to state.
Their work, however, wasn't done.
All of the Maroons' remaining entries got wins Saturday that not only built momentum heading to state but also helped Moline squeak past Normal West for the sectional team title. The Maroons finished with 26 points, two more than the Wildcats.
“It is impressive when you win a sectional title because it takes the entire team to do it,” Moline coach Brooke DeVol said. “Without everyone winning the matches they did (Friday) and (Saturday) we wouldn’t have clinched the title. We had three courts filled with Moline today and even though we didn’t actually win any of the individual draw titles, we won the overall team championship. That is good validation that it takes everyone to win.”
It was the second straight weekend that Moline occupied three of the four courts in the final and third place matches. Moline’s Camille Keys was the only Maroon in a championship match. She got there after starting the day with a mechanical 6-3, 6-3 victory over Bloomington’s Olivia Bell.
She would drop the sectional title match to NCW’s Madeline Gentry 6-1, 6-2, but Keys had accomplished her weekend goal. The senior had secured her spot at state for the first time.
“I’m super happy because I’ve had a tough run at sectionals in the past so finishing second for my senior year is really exciting,” Keys said. “My serves were working well and I feel like I was hitting really smart shots.”
“My heart is in a big place for Camille this year because she has played in the sectional tournament all four years and lost in the round to qualify for state each time,” Devol said. “For her to come out senior year and qualify and get second in the singles competition makes me so happy for her. She finished her senior year so strong. She played so well.”
One of the biggest surprises of the tournament was Moline freshman Karenna Zemek, who qualified for state after winning her two matches Friday. She dropped her semifinal match against eventual champion Gentry, but was dominant in the third place match against Bell, using an overpowering forehand to cruise to a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
“I had to persevere after losing the first match,” Zemek said. “And even though (Gentry) is a really good player I feel like I kept my cool and pushed through. I was focused on playing smarter not harder in the second match. I’m excited to go to state and experience something new.”
Moline’s top doubles team, Sarah Gustafson and Zayda Graham, also dropped their semifinal match against the eventual champions, Normal Community's Kruthi Sudhri and Anna Mayes, but bounced back with a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the third place match over Normal West's Marley Schrof and Alison Storm.
“I’m just really happy to be able to go since there wasn’t state last year,” Gustafson said. “Ending my senior year by qualifying again is just such a dream. I’m so glad we could do it. I just want us to play our best next week and give it our all because that’s all we can do. And winning a couple matches would be great, too.”
The duo was down early in both sets, but responded with 5-0 and 6-0 runs.
“I think it was the realization of what we were fighting for,” Gustafson said. “If we would have lost that match, Normal West would have won sectionals overall. It was a very big match and that kicked in when we were down.”
A second place finish and two third place finishes allowed Moline to come away with the title. Now, all focus is on state. But the team photos and celebration that took place afterward were well deserved, their coach said.
“Having four girls from the team qualify and get to go to state is super exciting and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Devol said. “Even the girls that didn’t qualify played so great and did extremely well this tournament. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
The state tournament will begin Thursday in Buffalo Grove and run through Saturday.