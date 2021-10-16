Moline girls tennis captures sectional title; will send four to state

“I’m just really happy to be able to go since there wasn’t state last year,” Gustafson said. “Ending my senior year by qualifying again is just such a dream. I’m so glad we could do it. I just want us to play our best next week and give it our all because that’s all we can do. And winning a couple matches would be great, too.”

The duo was down early in both sets, but responded with 5-0 and 6-0 runs.

“I think it was the realization of what we were fighting for,” Gustafson said. “If we would have lost that match, Normal West would have won sectionals overall. It was a very big match and that kicked in when we were down.”

A second place finish and two third place finishes allowed Moline to come away with the title. Now, all focus is on state. But the team photos and celebration that took place afterward were well deserved, their coach said.

“Having four girls from the team qualify and get to go to state is super exciting and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Devol said. “Even the girls that didn’t qualify played so great and did extremely well this tournament. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

The state tournament will begin Thursday in Buffalo Grove and run through Saturday.

