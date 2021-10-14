Moline girls' tennis looks to extend another streak at home

Among the other teams on hand at Moline High School today and Saturday, DeVol looks at Normal Community and Normal West as strong challengers for team gold, with Bloomington another possible contender.

"Normal Community has a very strong team, and so does Normal West," she said. "Bloomington usually has been at 1A, but now they're up at 2A, so they throw in some new variables."

With that in mind, DeVol feels that the home-court advantage could be the ace in the hole for her squad.

"You think about it, all of the parents, family members and friends will able to be there to support us at home," she said. "I think that'll give us an extra boost of confidence, which is always helpful going into big tourneys like this."

1A: Geneseo Sectional: Two of the other Western Big 6 teams that only lost once during regular-season competition — Alleman and Geneseo (both 5-1) — will be the local headliners at this weekend's Class 1A Geneseo Sectional.

For their part, the Lady Leafs also hope to cash in on home-court advantage as they seek the program's first sectional championship, but head coach Kevin Reed knows that will be a tall order.