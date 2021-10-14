 Skip to main content
Moline girls' tennis looks to extend another streak at home
topical alert
PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Moline girls' tennis looks to extend another streak at home

  • Updated
100921-qc-spt-big 6 tennis-082

Moline's Zayda Graham returns a volley against Geneseo in the doubles finals at the Western Big 6 girls tennis tournament Saturday at Moline High School.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Home cooking was especially tasty for the Moline girls' tennis team last weekend.

So much so, the Maroons are hoping for a second helping today and Saturday.

Hosting last weekend's Western Big 6 Conference meet, Moline extended its run of conference titles to four in a row, scoring 19 points to come out on top in a competitive field.

With the Maroons set to host this weekend's IHSA Class 2A Moline Sectional, they look to extend another streak as they seek their third straight sectional team title.

"I think our girls are excited for sectionals in general," said Moline head coach Brooke DeVol. "This determines what takes them to state, and that's always a huge goal for them. To have it at home makes it more special, especially for our seniors.

"They've won the Western Big 6 all four years they've been here along with winning sectionals the last two years. Playing this at home makes this an extra special event."

Two of the Maroons' three seniors, Sarah Gustafson and Camille Keys, have been a key part of their team's conference and sectional-title runs. Classmate Charis Wang has stepped into the lineup this fall and has also been a strong contributor.

The trio helped Moline (19 points) overcome conference rivals Alleman (13 points), Geneseo and Quincy (12 points each) to take the Big 6 title last weekend after the Maroons went 6-1 during regular-season league play.

Among the other teams on hand at Moline High School today and Saturday, DeVol looks at Normal Community and Normal West as strong challengers for team gold, with Bloomington another possible contender.

"Normal Community has a very strong team, and so does Normal West," she said. "Bloomington usually has been at 1A, but now they're up at 2A, so they throw in some new variables."

With that in mind, DeVol feels that the home-court advantage could be the ace in the hole for her squad.

"You think about it, all of the parents, family members and friends will able to be there to support us at home," she said. "I think that'll give us an extra boost of confidence, which is always helpful going into big tourneys like this."

1A: Geneseo Sectional: Two of the other Western Big 6 teams that only lost once during regular-season competition — Alleman and Geneseo (both 5-1) — will be the local headliners at this weekend's Class 1A Geneseo Sectional.

For their part, the Lady Leafs also hope to cash in on home-court advantage as they seek the program's first sectional championship, but head coach Kevin Reed knows that will be a tall order.

"Right now, it should be Peoria Richwoods' tourney to lose, if they put the proper people together," he said. "They have the No. 1 seeds at singles and doubles."

Reed looks at his No. 1 doubles duo of seniors Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin, the runners-up at last weekend's Big 6 meet, as having the best shot to represent the Leafs at state.

"They should have the best shot at it," he said, "but you never know; we could squeak a singles player or an extra doubles team through."

IHSA GIRLS' TENNIS SECTIONALS

CLASS 2A MOLINE SECTIONAL

When and where: Today starting at 11 a.m. and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Moline High School tennis courts.

Local schools: Moline, Rock Island, United Township. Other schools: Bloomington, DeKalb, Normal Community, Normal West, Pekin, Yorkville.

Teams to watch: The host Maroons come in as two-time defending sectional champions and are coming off their fourth consecutive Western Big 6 Conference title, but the Lady Iron of Normal Community could put up a strong challenge, having won four sectional titles in a five-season span from 2013-17. ... Rock Island's last sectional crown came in 2000, while UT's lone postseason title was a district crown in 1977.

Players to watch: Moline senior Sarah Gustafson is back from last year's sectional-winning doubles team, with sophomore Zayda Graham now her partner in place of the graduated Lauren Myers; the pair captured the Western Big 6 doubles title last week. ... Another Maroon senior, Camille Keys, and UT senior Reese Williams look to be in the mix for a singles championship. ... Moline's No. 2 doubles combo of Dhruvi Sharma and Charis Wang look to be in the hunt for a state berth.

CLASS 1A GENESEO SECTIONAL

When and where: Today at 3 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Geneseo High School tennis courts.

Local schools: Alleman, Geneseo, Kewanee. Other schools: Dunlap, Galesburg, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Christian, Peoria Richwoods, Princeton.

Teams to watch: Dunlap comes in having won three consecutive sectional titles, but Richwoods is a strong favorite to win its first sectional title since 2011. ... Alleman is coming off a runner-up finish at the Western Big 6 meet, where Geneseo tied for third; the teams had similar finishes at last year's sectional meet. ... The Pioneers seek their first title since winning four straight sectionals from 2014-17, while the Leafs seek their first sectional crown.

Individuals to watch: Alleman junior Kate Rector won the Western Big 6 singles title last week after teaming with her graduated older sister Lucy to win the sectional doubles title last fall. Pioneer teammates Abby Miller and Annie Rouse look to be in contention for a state berth in doubles, along with Geneseo's Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin, the Big 6 doubles runners-up.

Moving on: The top four finishers in both singles and doubles advance to the 1A and 2A state tournament hosted by Buffalo Grove High School starting next Thursday and running through next Saturday.

