Moline’s Wiemers, UT’s Dyer to play tennis at Luther College

Dyer, a three-time state qualifier in Class 1A with the Pioneers, was a Big 6 doubles champion and fourth-place sectional finisher as a freshman, a sectional doubles champion as a sophomore and third-place sectional singles player as a junior.

Wiemers, a two-time state qualifier, was a Class 2A sectional and Big 6 doubles champion as a sophomore, along with sectional singles runner-up a year ago.

The two did not face off in the singles bracket at last year’s conference meet.

Wiemers said the familiarity between the two of them will be a plus at the next level.

“(It will) make us better players in the long run,” Wiemers said. “Obviously we’ve been competing against each other for a long time. … It will be fun to compete with him to make ourselves better players.”

Wiemers also had some college golf opportunities as a Class 3A state qualifier a year ago, but decided to go with tennis after his junior season and a productive offseason of hard work, which he called his “best yet”. Wiemers often hits with Pleasant Valley sophomore Jake Dolphin when he can.