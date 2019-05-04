Dylan Wiemers has been the strong, steady force at the top for the Moline boys' tennis team this season. And in Day 2 of the Moline invite on Saturday, the Maroons' doubles pairs gathered momentum of their own just one week before the Western Big Six Conference meet at United Township.
Moline was runner-up at the 11-team invite, 10 points behind Evanston. Geneseo was fifth, Galesburg sixth, Alleman seventh, and Rock Island and United Township tied for ninth.
Wiemers, seeded second in No. 1 singles, defeated top-seeded Alex Robinson of Evanston 6-0, 6-3 in the championship match. He was 3-0 on Saturday, also topping Geneseo's Mason Miller (6-1, 6-1) and Peoria Notre Dame's Terry Xie (6-3, 6-0). Xie defeated Alleman's Jesse Dyer in the third-place match 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Dyer, seeded fourth, also gave Robinson a run for his money before falling 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-0.
“I think I played really well,” said Wiemers, who improved to 18-7 in singles this season after taking No. 1 singles gold. “I was having a lot of confidence, and that’s what you really need to win the match. We were both tired, but I think I was doing really well and staying positive.”
In No. 1 doubles, Moline’s pair of Mason Lapaczonek and Bhanu Pujari finished fourth after a loss in the third-place match to Galesburg’s duo of Cole Petrie and Isaiah Mowen, 6-2, 6-2. Moline took won same matchup earlier this season.
Moline’s Thomas McCormick and Collin Meyer were No. 2 doubles runners-up, falling to an Evanston pair 6-2, 6-2 in the championship.
The Maroons have juggled players around in doubles this year, but Meyer said he and McCormick work well together. They’ve been consistently paired together lately and have a history of playing together as freshman and sophomores and in middle school. They were 2-1 this weekend.
“That last match, we played a very good team. The competition was pretty strong” said Meyer, a junior. “I think me and Tom can do quite well in conference doubles.”
In the No. 2 singles championship, Alleman's top-seeded Sean Gelski defeated Geneseo's Griffin Tracey, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Things have yet to be settled in No. 2 singles for Moline, but coach Brooke Forsberg likes where things are with Wiemers her two doubles teams.
“I think that we have two solid doubles teams that have definitely progressed since the beginning of the season. And I expect them to do well next weekend at conference," said Forsberg. "This was a good weekend to get some good matches in against the same type of competition that we’ll have next weekend. So hopefully we can have a good showing.”
Moline has taken its lumps as a team this season against some tough competition, but Forsberg said that should be beneficial in the end. She said the Maroons played some really good matches at the Pitchford Invitational last weekend, a "mini-state" tournament which often features some of the best teams in Illinois.
"Everyone won at least one round," Forsberg said. "And I think they got some good experience that helped boost their confidence leading into these last few weeks of the season."