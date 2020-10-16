Moline's Birski wins rubber match with UT's Williams in sectional quarterfinal

Moline’s No. 2 doubles team of Matti Brower and Zayda Graham pulled off an opening-round upset that shifted the bottom of the doubles bracket a bit, but four of the six seeds still reached the semifinals.

Leading that group is Moline’s top-seeded duo of Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson, who rolled with 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-2 victories at the top of the bracket to reach the semis and what would have been a state berth.

The unseeded tandem of Brower/Graham opened with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over fourth-seeded Varsha Naraharasetty/Rji More of Normal Community. The Maroons then dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision to Champaign Centennial’s fifth-seeded duo of Aviv Sagiv/Leah Luchinski. Centennial’s top duo sidelined Rock Island’s Lei/Thaw 6-0, 6-0 in an opening-round match.

Myers/Gustafson, last year’s sectional runners-up and sporting a 14-3 record, face third-seeded Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne of Danville in the semifinals.

In the opposite doubles semifinal, Danville’s No. 2 seeded Kedzie Griffin and Lexi Ellis face Sagiv/Luchinski.