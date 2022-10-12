Moline's MVP Zemek benefits from elevated mental game

Facing the defending Western Big 6 Conference singles champion last Saturday in Quincy, Moline High School sophomore Karenna Zemek found herself in a 5-2 deficit in the opening set against Alleman senior Kate Rector.

Zemek had beaten Rector 6-3, 6-2, a few weeks earlier, but the pressure of the Big 6 finals match created extra weight.

Coming back required a shift in mindset.

“I started thinking and trying to stay calm and play smart with all of my shots,” she said. “I kind of just put the bigger picture in my mindset and just focused on how badly I wanted it.”

Her strategy on the court was fine, but it was her mindset that made the biggest difference in the eventual 7-5, 6-4 win.

Zemek was voted Big 6 MVP as the Maroons were named co-champions with Quincy for Moline’s fifth consecutive league tournament title.

Zemek is 11-0 in singles against Big 6 opponents this season and is the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s Class 2A Bloomington Sectional.

She felt accomplished to make her team and her family proud as she was surprised with the Big 6 MVP award.

“It made me realize all my hard work and resilience meant something,” she said.

Zemek, who did not make it past the second round at last year’s Big 6 tournament, has taken her game to new heights this season.

An offseason of training, practice, and private lessons with her coach of about nine years, Curt Schaefer, have helped her game evolve physically and mentally.

“To come out sophomore year playing No. 1 all season, playing very strong and to go into the conference tournament with such confidence, beating those top players from last year,” Moline coach Brooke DeVol said, “I just think it shows how much her game has improved from her freshman to sophomore year.”

DeVol has noticed how Zemek’s improved mental game has made a difference. Her confidence has continued to improve with experience.

Moline has faced some challenging opponents and Zemek has collected a 13-8 overall record outside of her 11-0 showing against Big 6 players.

DeVol said Zemek has not had a bad loss. Seven of her eight losses are to returning state qualifiers, including one to defending Class 2A state champion Sarah Wang of Stevenson.

Zemek said playing more skilled opponents is a welcome test.

“I feel like it makes me play better,” she said. “I also think it’s a lot of fun when you’re not expected to win. Just playing your best and only focusing on that is when you have the most fun.”

Zemek said she used to get very anxious before matches but her coaches and experience have helped her get past that.

She’s also benefited from having a good friend, Zayda Graham, as a teammate and hitting partner.

Graham placed third in singles at the Big 6 meet and will be the No. 2 singles seed at the sectional. The two have also played doubles together this season. Both have led by example and helped motivate the other players.

With the sectional meet her next challenge, Zemek’s mindset looks to be in the right place.

“I want to go out there and qualify for state,” she said. “It would be ideal to win, but I’m just going to do my best and see how far I get.”