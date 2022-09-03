Moline's Zemek beats rain, takes third at Moline tennis invite

Rain interrupted Saturday’s Moline High School girls tennis invitational, but not before Moline sophomore Karenna Zemek was able to claim the No. 1 singles third-place match.

Zemek beat Quincy’s Audra Cain, 6-2, 6-1 to earn the bronze.

Team scores were not recognized at the meet, which featured four Western Big 6 Conference schools.

Plainfield North’s Jessica Kovalcik, who finished third in last year’s state meet in Class 2A, beat teammate Santoshi Yadagiri in the No. 1 singles final.

Quincy’s Amelia Willing won No. 2 singles and Anika Reddy and Mard Dodd paired to win No. 2 doubles for the Blue Devils.

The No. 1 doubles bracket was not completed due to the rain as Moline’s Zayda Graham and Dhruvi Sharma were set to face Alleman’s Kate Rector and Annie Rouse in the third-place match.

Zemek bounced back after falling 6-2, 6-2 to Yadagiri.

“I think I did pretty good,” she said. “I definitely have been working a lot in practice and listening to my coaches.”

Moline coach Brooke Forsberg said Zemek played well even in the tough second-round loss.

“She came out and played strong in that last match and did really well,” she said. “In doubles, we’re working on a lot of things so it was just good to see them executing and practicing the things we’ve been working with them on.”

Forsberg said doubles pairings aren’t locked in at this point. Eve Tertipes and Simra Babu took third in No. 2 doubles for Moline after beating teammates Amy Anderson and Sara Patil.

“We’re just trying different things out, seeing who works well together,” Forsberg noted, “to figure out who our best matches are.”