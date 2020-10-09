Only one upset rattles Big 6 girls tennis brackets

GENESEO — The seeds held pretty much to form in the first day of the Western Big 6 Conference Girls Tennis Tournament hosted by Geneseo High School.
The top four doubles seeds advanced through to the semifinals, while three of the top four singles seeds reached the semis.
Action continues Saturday at 10 a.m. back in Geneseo as conference champions will be crowned.
In singles, Top-seeded Reese Williams of United Township will battle third-seeded Camille Keys of Moline in one singles semifinal. In the opposite bracket, No. 2 seeded Monika Birski of Moline will face Lily Hayes of Quincy. Hayes, the sixth seed, earned her semifinal berth by knocking off Geneseo’s fourth-seeded Chloe Adams 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
Three of the four singles quarterfinals were decided in straight sets including 6-0 scores in the final sets of each.
The doubles bracket also had some close matches as the top four seeds survived. The No. 4 seeded team, Moline’s Matti Brower and Zayda Graham, had to pull out two three-set matches to set up a meeting with Alleman’s No. 2-seeded sister act of Kate Rector and Lucy Rector, who advanced while giving up just one game.
Brower-Graham opened the day with a 6-0, 5-7, 6-0 victory over a Quincy pair and then beat the fifth-seeded Geneseo duo of Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.
In the top doubles bracket, No. 1 seeded Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson of Moline logged wins of 7-5, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-1 to advance. They will face Geneseo’s third-seeded duo of Emma Claeys and Emma Dunker. That Maple Leafs team recorded wins of 6-3, 6-0 and 6-0, 7-5 to reach the semis.
In the team race, Moline has doubled up the eight-team field and leads with 16 points. Geneseo follows with eight points and UT has six points.
