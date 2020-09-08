Panthers' Williams grows into one of the metro's best talents

This year’s win was Williams’ first over Birski, who was runner-up at both the sectional and Big 6 meets to players that have since departed. Williams was fourth in conference singles last year.

Williams has been driven to take the top spot herself this year.

“I want to be the next top player in the conference,” said Williams, who acknowledged recent local standouts she’s competed against like Birski and Alleman’s Lily Schoeck.

“They’re the type of players that when you hear about their record and how they are, the other opponent gets kind of nervous or starts thinking about them and how they play. I want to be that player they think of in that way. I want them to be intimidated.”

Williams broke out as a freshman when she was UT’s first girls state tennis qualifier since 2010 and the school’s first singles player to qualify since Isabel Araujo in 2003. Though she is still after her first win at state, she’s reached uncommon territory in recent decades for UT as a two-time qualifier in tennis.

Williams comes from a competitive family, whether it’s a game of Uno or otherwise.