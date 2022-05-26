Patrick cruises into second round at state

Alleman's Nicholas Patrick has been nothing if not efficient in this year's postseason.

After dropping just one game in sectional competition, the top-seeded freshman bettered that total in dispatching Effingham St. Anthony's Manye Mossman 6-0, 6-0, in the first round of the IHSA state tournament.

Next up for Patrick is Urbana University's Aryan Sachdev in the second round Friday.

Elsewhere in the 1A bracket, a pair of Geneseo entries fell.

Alex Slaymaker lost to Richland Country's Evan Uhl 6-3, 6-2 in singles. In doubles, Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson fell to the Metamora pairing of Nate Geurink and Griffin Hammond in the first round.

In 2A, Ankit Rajvanshi from Moline dropped his opening match 6-3, 6-1 to Barrington's Deven Carse. United Township's Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang also lost their first round match, falling 6-0, 6-0 to LaGrange Lyons' Will Carroll and Mason Mazzone.

The state tournament is double elimination with consolation rounds beginning on Friday.

