 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
PREP TENNIS

Patrick cruises into second round at state

  • Updated
  • 0
052422-qc-spt-illinois pacer-060

This week's Illinois Pacesetter is Alleman boys tennis standout Nicholas Patrick. The freshman won the Class 1A sectional title last weekend and heads into this week's state tournament unbeaten on the season in singles.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Alleman's Nicholas Patrick has been nothing if not efficient in this year's postseason.

After dropping just one game in sectional competition, the top-seeded freshman bettered that total in dispatching Effingham St. Anthony's Manye Mossman 6-0, 6-0, in the first round of the IHSA state tournament.

Next up for Patrick is Urbana University's Aryan Sachdev in the second round Friday.

Elsewhere in the 1A bracket, a pair of Geneseo entries fell. 

Alex Slaymaker lost to Richland Country's Evan Uhl 6-3, 6-2 in singles. In doubles, Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson fell to the Metamora pairing of Nate Geurink and Griffin Hammond in the first round.

In 2A, Ankit Rajvanshi from Moline dropped his opening match 6-3, 6-1 to Barrington's Deven Carse. United Township's Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang also lost their first round match, falling 6-0, 6-0 to LaGrange Lyons' Will Carroll and Mason Mazzone.

The state tournament is double elimination with consolation rounds beginning on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pleasant Valley captures MAC girls tennis title

Pleasant Valley captures MAC girls tennis title

The Spartans opened the second day of the MAC tennis tournament with finalists in eight of the nine flights, and grabbed the team title after the doubles matches were finished, their seventh in the last eight years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic critical Of Wimbledon’s Russian and Belarusian player ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News