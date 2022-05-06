Pleasant Valley captures MAC girls tennis title

CLINTON — A strong opening day laid the groundwork for Pleasant Valley's success Friday.

The Spartans opened the second day of the MAC tennis tournament with finalists in eight of the nine flights and grabbed the team title after the doubles matches were finished, their seventh in the last eight seasons.

"The goal was this year to take the MAC and that's what we focused on all year through our dual meets and getting better so we could show up these two days and shoot for a conference championship," said PV head coach Kevin Peterson, whose team won with 27 points, finishing ahead of Bettendorf (18.5), Clinton (18) and Assumption (16.5). "They didn't know we were that far ahead, I kept it away from them and I wanted to make sure they could still focus. The other teams we played against played some really good tennis ... luckily we did build that lead yesterday."

The only flight PV didn't reach the finals in was No. 1 doubles, where Jordan Ingram and Aarya Joshi lost to Clinton's Abby Struble and Anna Current in the semis, eventually finishing third.

Joshi made up for that, however, capturing the No. 4 singles title with a 10-4 win over Clinton's Sescie Haan.

"We knew it was going to be tough and we knew we were going to lose some matches but I think what came through is that we all persisted through all our matches, we came out with a lot of confidence and we just battled our hardest," Joshi said. "I just wanted to push through all my singles and win it so I think that doubles match really motivated me."

Along with Joshi, Trinity O'Brien also won a title at No. 5 singles. After struggling with unforced errors in her doubles match, the PV senior had a strong showing in a 10-4 win over Clinton's Olivia Bailey.

"That's Trinity. She struggled a little in doubles but in singles, she came out and played with what I expected out of Trinity," Peterson said. "Her game is just different, hard hits, a big slice, the lobs. She's a tricky player to play against and she came out in singles and proved it."

PV's No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Masengarb and Hayden Evans captured the last Spartan title of the day in a 10-3 win over Assumption's Lexis Timmerman and Mary Rolfstad.

In No. 1 singles, Bettendorf's Andrea Porbucin captured her first MAC title with a 10-3 win over Masengarb. It was a rematch of last year's top-flighted match, which Masengarb won in two sets.

A potential rematch earlier this season was nixed when Masengarb sat out the regular season dual with an elbow injury, but on Friday, Porubcin was in control with a strong game from the start.

"Last year, I don't think I really played my best tennis," Porubcin said. "I was playing tentatively and throughout last season and the offseason I worked on my technique and just trusted in my shots. ... I was confident I could play my best."

Porubcin also claimed the No. 1 doubles title with teammate Elizabeth Alves, handing Clinton's duo of Abby Struble and Anna Current their first loss of the season in a 10-3 match.

Current rebounded with a 10-1 win over Ingram in the final match of a seven-hour day that started at 10 a.m. and was moved to River Cities Tennis & Pickleball Complex due to wet court conditions at North Scott.

Assumption had two winners with Shannon Bush capturing a No. 6 singles title with a 10-3 win over PV's Sharvani Inampudi, and Allison Halligan winning at No. 3 singles over PV's Kavya Kalathur.

Halligan trailed in that match 4-1 before rallying to win 10-5.

"I knew my nerves were getting to me and I was like, I just need to lock in right now and play as hard as I can because I know PV had a lot of points and we couldn't let them get any more," Halligan said. "I just locked in and said, I'm going to stamp my foot down and win this."

While the top four teams have had a long history of success, Friday also saw one team make history.

Central DeWitt's Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce started the day with a 10-8 win over PV in No. 3 doubles to become the Sabers' first MAC champion in school history, in just their second year as a program. The duo embraced after the final point and also shared a hug with coach David Moore following the match.

"That is huge especially because two years ago, we knew nothing about tennis and that just speaks for our coach, he has taught us so much in a short amount of time," said Owens, a junior. "It was just excitement. We've worked so hard and have come a long ways. We just keep believing. I love my team and I love my coach and I think today showed."

Owens and Pierce also finished third in their respective singles matches, two of three Sabers to finish in the top four as Central DeWitt finished fifth as a team.

"I think this is just the start and I think you'll see a lot more from Central DeWitt tennis," Owens said. "For the future, I'm very excited."

