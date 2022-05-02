Pleasant Valley sweeps MAC tournament for second straight year

Though Monday was one of the nicer days of a spring filled with rain and frigid temperatures, Nathan Barlow didn't take his time savoring the climate.

Barlow rolled through the No. 3 singles flight, winning all three matches 10-0 and was the first member of the Pleasant Valley tennis team to win his championship match, though not the last as PV rolled to its eighth MAC championship in the last nine contested.

"With all the rain, we've had no good weather, it just builds the excitement ... this is actually one of the nicer days," Barlow said. "I guess just trying to develop momentum for the next three weeks."

PV won titles in all nine flights to earn 27 points for the second straight year, which Spartan head coach Randy Brockhage believes is the first time that's been accomplished, at least in his 31-year tenure.

PV dropped just 22 games all day, its closest match a 10-3 win from Brady Adams over Bettendorf's Robert Matera in the No. 2 singles championship.

"I knew we were going to be favored to win and all that but until you go out and do it, it hasn't happened yet," Brockhage said. "We really wanted to challenge our guys to not just win, but to play well and I thought they played well. I thought at every single position, singles and doubles, we played well."

Bettendorf finished second with 16.5 points, while Assumption was third with eight.

Barlow dispatched Bettendorf's Jack Reilly in the final, then got to stand around and watch singles victories from Jack Dolphin, Adams, Gavin Pangan, Folu Adekunle and Aaron Ingram in their respective matches.

Barlow then teamed with Adams in No. 1 doubles to beat Clinton's Brody Manemann and Blake Haskell 10-2.

"Our goals are way past the MAC, it's winning a state championship so I guess this is one of the many stepping stones, staying focused for the next three weeks," said Barlow, who was joined by Pangan as the only Spartans not to drop a game in singles. "Our goal has been a state championship, ever since we were freshmen."

PV has dropped just two matches all season, and despite their dominance Monday, the Spartans admitted there is some pressure entering the postseason — pressure to sweep the MAC again, pressure to succeed at next Monday's district tournament at North Scott, and pressure to improve on their third-place finish at state from last season.

"We try not to look ahead but we're all looking at team state final and we all want that really badly and we failed last year, so yeah, there's pressure building up to that," said Dolphin, who beat freshman Noah Gehler in the final to win his second straight MAC title at No. 1 singles. "The way to manage the pressure is to have a lot of confidence in yourself, build confidence in practice so that when we're in that situation, even when we're nervous and the pressure's on us, we can still perform to our ability."

Dolphin believes the Spartans are improved from last year, but with the weather limiting practice and match opportunities, it's something that PV will have to see play out the next few weeks.

"It's tough to gauge," Dolphin said. "I'd like to think we're better because of our progress from last year."

While PV dominated the tournament, Bettendorf finished either second or third in every flight. It's a welcome sign for the Bulldogs, who travel to Iowa City West for districts.

"I was really impressed and pleased with the way we played today in pretty much every spot," Bettendorf head coach Kyle Mink said. "A couple of matches that were really tight and didn't quite go our way, but I think we have a young group of guys who are hungry and we're going to build off of this and it really gives us some momentum going into Monday."

Gehler is a freshman and Matera is a sophomore, giving the Bulldogs plenty to be excited about moving forward.

"I think the sky's the limit for both those guys and the great thing about it is they're not just focused on this year," Mink said. "They're continuous growers in tennis, they want to improve, they're going to work their butts off all summer to keep getting better.

"That's what's most fun for me, is seeing that potential of where they could be in the next year or two and beyond is going to be tons of fun to be around."

