He slams the ball on the court, walks to his gear, chucks his tennis racket and eventually stands with his face buried in the black cover at Bettendorf High School.

Noah Gehler isn't afraid to wear his emotions on his sleeve. He's not shy about yelling when something goes right, or when things fall apart.

"Just trying to get myself under control," the Bulldogs sophomore said.

He saw his season on the brink of ending, trailing Muscatine's Ryan Kirkpatrick 5-2 in the decisive third set of Monday's Class 2A district tournament. Then, all of a sudden, Gehler found new life.

And it carried him to a trip to Iowa City.

Gehler won the next four games to lead 6-5, then after Kirkpatrick sent the final set to a tiebreak, the former won all seven points to triumph 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-0) over Fitzpatrick to claim his spot at the state tournament on May 23.

"Don't worry about what is going to happen next," Gehler said. "Try new things. Whatever you were doing is not working, so you got to do something new. I was hitting the ball harder."

It was part of a banner day for the Bulldogs, who also saw their top doubles tandem of Jack Reilly and Robert Matera — a duo for the last two-and-a-half years — reach the district title match and send them to state.

On their home court no less.

"We've been a pretty good team, we've got that chemistry," Reilly said.

Gehler needed straight sets to stave off Pleasant Valley's Robert Majchrzak in the quarterfinals before tussling with Kirkpatrick in the semis that lasted for two-plus hours.

The right-hander was dominate in the first set, but Kirkpatrick responded emphatically in the second.

"He was making a lot less errors and I was getting in my head," Gehler said.

That momentum carried Kirkpatrick to a three-game cushion to determine the final state qualifier. Bettendorf coach Kyle Mink gave Gehler sound advice before they switched sides.

"Taking it one point at a time," Gehler said.

It turned out to be right.

Kirkpatrick was on serve leading 5-4, but Gehler broke him. They each held serve to send it to a tiebreak, but errors from the Muskies' junior lifted Gehler to lead the tiebreak beginning to end.

He hugged Mink and his teammates walking off the court.

"You don't see a lot of tiebreakers where your opponent doesn't get one point," Gehler said.

PV ended up with both singles and doubles champions as sophomore Jatin Kodavatiganti beat Gehler in a Mississippi Athletic Conference rematch 6-4, 6-2 for his first district crown.

In three victories, Kodavatiganti didn't drop a set.

"I got to step up my game from last year," he said.

The tall right-hander follows a long line of singles players to reach state while donning a Spartans' shirt. That hasn't been a problem for Kodavatiganti.

"I know I'm going to have tougher matches in the future," Kodavatiganti said. "I have an important role on my team. That plays a huge part in my game."

The Spartans' top tandem of Folu Adekunle and Aaron Ingram lost just three games all day to win the district championship, beating Reilly and Matera 6-1, 6-1 in the last match. It is a first-year pairing that has meshed instantly.

It marks the second straight trip to state for Adekunle after he qualified in singles last spring. The time was short-lived as the junior didn’t make it to the second day.

“It was about the team,” Adekunle said. “It is a whole new experience.”

Ingram was not in the Spartans’ top-six last year, primarily a junior varsity player. With the talent that graduated, the senior vaulted his way into being their No. 3 singles occupant, finishing as a Mississippi Athletic Conference runner-up.

Now, he’s heading to his first ever state tournament.

“I used to play a lot when I was younger, so I’m used to pressure and stress,” Ingram said. “It has been more enjoyable getting back into it. Kind of exciting.”

Reilly and Matera embraced each other after winning their semifinal over PV’s Armaan Bhagwat and Nathan Goy in straight sets. They posed for photos and made sure to soak in the moment.

“It was honestly relieving,” Matera said. “We’ve been working for it all season.”

During the back-half of Matera’s freshman season, he and Reilly were thrusted into being on-court partners due to an injury of a Bulldogs’ teammate. It didn’t take long for a connection to be established.

And it has continued to grow each match they play together.

“We’ve been good together since the beginning,” Reilly said.