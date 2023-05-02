ELDRIDGE — Jack Reilly was on serve and had match point Tuesday afternoon.

The Bettendorf High School senior couldn't corral victory at that moment and was heading to his second tiebreaker in as many sets at No. 3 singles.

"I thought for sure I was going to be able to hold him," Reilly said. "I did not feel rattled. I made it my goal today to stay calm, have fun playing tennis."

Calm, cool and collected.

Reilly secured his first career Mississippi Athletic Conference singles championship with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) triumph over Pleasant Valley's Aaron Ingram on the final day of the tournament at North Scott High School.

A year ago, Reilly was the runner-up at No. 3 singles. He left the MAC tournament with a desire to get back to a title match.

Only this time, take a gold medal.

"Felt really good to come back and not only win it., but win it against PV too," Reilly said.

Class 2A third-ranked Pleasant Valley claimed its ninth conference title in the last 10 contested tournaments and third consecutive with 26 points and eight combined winners.

Of those eight, the Spartans lost a total of 61 games over the two-day tournament. All were top seeds and they held firm.

"The talent never ends," senior Nathan Goy said. "Last year, we thought maybe that's our last chance at a state championship in a couple years. This year, we're looking almost as good."

Bettendorf was the team runner-up with 16 points while Assumption (9.5), North Scott (eight) and Central DeWitt (4.5) rounded out the top five.

Goy has not been a prominent piece in PV's top six over his prep career, but is in the midst of a 13-2 season and rallied to win 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5) over Bettendorf's Drew Swanson at No. 6 singles.

Wind was a featured factor Tuesday and Goy adjusted to it in the final two sets to get on the right foot.

"Decided to lock in and play my hardest tennis," Goy said. "In the tiebreaker, it was all-or-nothing. I got my second chance at victory."

PV coach Randy Brockhage put together a bracket of his non-state qualifying players for the right to travel with the team and watch them at team state last spring.

Goy ended up victorious.

"If he had not done that, I'm not so sure this year would be the same," Brockhage said.

Folu Adekunle was victorious for the third straight conference tournament for the Spartans, defeating North Scott's Lucas Persson 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

Adekunle is now a three-time MAC singles champion. He won at No. 6 as a freshman and No. 5 last season.

"I've been working hard every day," Adekunle said. "There's not much of a difference; the competition is just as great."

The tradition of being the top singles player in PV's lineup is rich with talent, usually every two years replacing an all-state caliber player. Brockhage felt Adekunle was well prepared for the heightened role.

The junior sits with 12 wins and has lost just two sets.

"He wants to be good, he's very confident in himself," Brockhage said. "Even in this short tennis season, I've seen growth."

Adekunle went the distance with Persson in the opening match of the year. The rematch was far from close.

Adekunle hit his forehands wide to keep the Lancers' freshman moving. He led 5-0 after both sets before securing the victory while on serve.

"I was thinking to myself, 'I can't let the same thing happen,'" Adekunle said. "I had to play better. My whole plan was to go with the wind."

Jatin Kodavatiganti (No. 2 singles), Robert Majchrzak (No. 4) and Armaan Bhagwat (No. 5) all won in straight sets. The Spartans won all three doubles title matches.

Reilly is one of Bettendorf's captains and coach Kyle Mink calls him the "rock" of his group.

"He's as steady as they come," Mink said. "He does so many good things. I can always trust Jack to come through."

Reilly faced little resistance in his opening two matches as the two seed, then got pushed to the limit against Ingram. They met in the regular season and Ingram prevailed 7-5, 6-1.

Adjustments needed to be made.

"Tennis is mentally taxing," Reilly said. "That match went over an hour-and-a-half. Staying mentally sharp is debatably more important than physical sharpness."

First service is what Reilly stated as a strong aspect of his game.

"Jack's mentality was the same," Mink said.

Reilly will play doubles at districts with Robert Matera. The Bulldogs top tandem took third with an 8-5 win in the third-place match.

"Gives me a whole lot of confidence," Reilly stated.

Assumption's Nick Curoe was runner-up for the third consecutive year in singles while North Scott's Kellen Wenck joined Persson as second place finishers. Bettendorf had two singles and a doubles runner-up.

The Knights' No. 2 doubles team and the Lancers' No. 1 doubles duo also took second.

Photos: 2023 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament