ELDRIDGE — Class 2A third-ranked Pleasant Valley High School has been a buzz saw this boys tennis tennis season, sweeping all six singles flights and three doubles matches in all eight of its Mississippi Athletic Conference duals.

And now, the Spartans are trying to post a clean sweep as the hosts of the MAC Championships.

They're nine wins away from accomplishing that rare feat.

All six of PV's singles players and its three doubles tandems won two matches apiece as top seeds and sit in first place after the opening day of the conference tournament with 18 points at North Scott High School.

Bettendorf is in second with 13 points, followed by Assumption (8), North Scott (7.5) and Central DeWitt (4.5) rounding out the top-five.

Folu Adekunle secured a pair of straight set victories for the Spartans at No. 1 singles to reach the title match against North Scott freshman Lucas Persson, the two seed.

Persson outlasted Bettendorf's Robert Matera 6-7 (8-10), 6-3, 1-0 (10-8).

The top-two seeds at No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 singles managed the wind to get the chance to play for an individual title. Bettendorf has three singles finalists in Noah Gehler, Jack Reilly and Drew Swanson while Assumption's Nick Curoe needed a three-set quarterfinal triumph to advance.

North Scott's Kellen Wenck, seeded third at No. 5 singles, posted a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 victory over Bettendorf's Declan Hancock. Hancock won a three-set thriller in the regular season matchup.

The trifecta of PV's three doubles teams didn't drop a set and held their seeds so far to reach the finals, which begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Eldridge.

North Scott's duo of Persson and Drew Norris (No. 1 doubles) and Assumption's tandem of Curoe and Tyler Welch (No. 2 doubles) each won the final two sets to spur their way to the title match.

Hancock and Swanson teamed at No. 3 doubles for Bettendorf and registered a pair of straight set victories to reach the finals.